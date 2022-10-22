Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Back-to-back sellout crowds for Syracuse football in the Dome ahead of Notre Dame game
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Orange’s upcoming game against Notre Dame at the JMA Dome is officially sold out for the general public, SU announced Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse Athletics' allotment of tickets for the general public are sold out for Saturday’s game and only a limited number of student tickets are still available, as of Tuesday.
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: Camillus Youth Hockey
On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better. For 50 years, the Camillus Youth Hockey organization has been fostering a love of the game across the town of Camillus and the West Genessee School District.
cnycentral.com
15-year-old shot in the middle of the afternoon in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the afternoon on Grant Avenue. Police say the shooting happened at 314 Grant Avenue around 3:00 in the afternoon on Tuesday. The teenage victim is in the hospital. There is no update on his...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police investigating fatal motorcycle-car crash that left a Syracuse teen dead
SALINA, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle that left a Syracuse teen dead on the night of Monday, October 24 in the Town of Salina. Troopers say the crash occurred at the intersection of Lemoyne Avenue and Factory...
cnycentral.com
Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
cnycentral.com
AAA: National average gas price drops 10 cents
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
cnycentral.com
Reenacting The Abolitionist Walk in Canastota
Syracuse New York — Members from across Central New York including Felisha Leggett-Jack, Syracuse University Basketball Head Coach, walked a portion of the Abolitionist Freedom Walk around the Erie Canal. The event acting as a reenactment of what occurred between October 21 - October 22, 1835 when 104 abolitionist...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
cnycentral.com
Upcoming e-recycling event in Syracuse may be the last due to new statewide regulations
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Due to new recycling regulations going into effect, the e-recycling event held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse may be the last one ever, according to electronics recycling company Sunnking. Sunnking announced an upcoming free e-recycling event at the Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 29...
cnycentral.com
This week starts out feeling like late summer but ends more typical of late October
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday turned out to be another beautiful day in CNY with sunshine, some high cirrus clouds and high temperatures that were ABOVE average ranging from upper 60s to low 70s. The reason for the cirrus clouds overhead and increasing cloud cover as the night wears on is due...
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
cnycentral.com
Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
cnycentral.com
Sensational Sunday sunset photos
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It was a beautiful Sunday across all of CNY. Here are some photos submitted to CNYcentral via Chime In, Facebook and Twitter. It you want to submit your own photos for us to share here online or potentially in one of our newscasts you can use the Chime In feature on our CNYcentral mobile news app, post to our CNYcentral Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
cnycentral.com
'Close before you doze': Tully fire crew shares tips after fire at firefighter's home
TULLY, N.Y. — The Tully Fire and EMS department shared safety tips after a firefighter’s home caught fire. Tully firefighters conducted a post-incident critique of a house fire at Firefighter David Dix’s home last week. Firefighters shared photos of Dix’s home, emphasizing the importance of closing bedroom...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County, Syracuse University to illuminate buildings green for Veterans Day week
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Ahead of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the courthouse, Carnegie building, War Memorial, and Everson Museum will be illuminated green from November 5 through November 13 as part of Operation Green Light. The collaborative initiative supports veterans of...
cnycentral.com
Attorney General sues Green National, says Skyline owner still not upholding agreement
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday sued Green National, owners of the troubled Skyline Apartments in Syracuse, for not complying with parts of an agreement made with her officer earlier in February 2022. Green National owns and manages over 800 apartments in buildings...
cnycentral.com
Town of Clay likely won't see changes from Micron plant investment until 2023
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The $100 billion investment in New York is expected to cover a large plot of land in the backyards of many Central New Yorkers. Changes will need to be made to roads, houses will need to be built, and the impact on the environment is now a hot topic of discussion.
cnycentral.com
What's on the menu?: Curry Spiced Pumpkin Bisque at the zoo with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Curry Spiced Pumpkin Bisque!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday...
cnycentral.com
Prominent Starbucks union organizer calls Syracuse store closure "union busting"
Starbucks' decision to close the Armory Square location is part of their efforts to quash a growing union movement, according to a prominent organizer within Starbucks Workers United. "Starbucks has tried to instill this culture of fear where if workers speak out about health and safety issues, ranging from a...
Comments / 0