Camillus, NY

cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: Camillus Youth Hockey

On Tuesdays, we reveal the winner of a $2,000 grant for a deserving charity working to make things better. For 50 years, the Camillus Youth Hockey organization has been fostering a love of the game across the town of Camillus and the West Genessee School District.
CAMILLUS, NY
cnycentral.com

15-year-old shot in the middle of the afternoon in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the afternoon on Grant Avenue. Police say the shooting happened at 314 Grant Avenue around 3:00 in the afternoon on Tuesday. The teenage victim is in the hospital. There is no update on his...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Grand Opening of Tipperary Hill Community Center happening next week in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The new owners of the Tipperary Hill Community Center are holding a grand opening celebration on November 2nd, organizers announced. Previously a Boys & Girls Club location, it is located at 201 Hamilton Street on the Westside of Syracuse. Owners Travis and Nicole Doty say they have been working hard to make a safe space for our youth and other community members to enjoy.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: National average gas price drops 10 cents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse is $3.59. That's the same price as it was last Monday. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.79, down 10 cents from last week. The New York State average is $3.67, down one cent since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

FYE returns to Destiny USA after a decade

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A familiar entertainment and pop culture retailer has opened up at Destiny USA. FYE, which is the acronym of For Your Entertainment, is returning to the Syracuse mall after closing in 2012. FYE is located on the first level of Destiny USA, occupying the former FootAction...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Reenacting The Abolitionist Walk in Canastota

Syracuse New York — Members from across Central New York including Felisha Leggett-Jack, Syracuse University Basketball Head Coach, walked a portion of the Abolitionist Freedom Walk around the Erie Canal. The event acting as a reenactment of what occurred between October 21 - October 22, 1835 when 104 abolitionist...
CANASTOTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses officer wellness and fall safety tips. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Syracuse names coordinator of Lead Paint Program

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has named Keenan Lewis as the Lead Paint Program Coordinator for the City of Syracuse’s Division of Code Enforcement. In this role, Lewis will lead the efforts of the Lead Paint Program, acting as a Neighborhood and Business Development Representative to community groups with the goal of answering questions and explaining policies and procedures for lead paint enforcement.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Upstate's Mobile Mammography van to stop at Southwest Community Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program will be at the Southwest Community Center in the City of Syracuse on Tuesday, offering screenings to help women get up to date with their mammograms. The Upstate Mammogram van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance....
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sensational Sunday sunset photos

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It was a beautiful Sunday across all of CNY. Here are some photos submitted to CNYcentral via Chime In, Facebook and Twitter. It you want to submit your own photos for us to share here online or potentially in one of our newscasts you can use the Chime In feature on our CNYcentral mobile news app, post to our CNYcentral Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages.
SYRACUSE, NY

