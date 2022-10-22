ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Friday Football Fever (10-21-22)

By Andy Olson, Bret Beherns
 4 days ago

WCIA — Watch Friday Football Fever from Week 9 with 16 games including video wins Mahomet-Seymour, St. Teresa, Prairie Central, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Maroa-Forsyth, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Villa Grove, Cumberland, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Pana, Shelbyville and Glenwood.

FOOTBALL

Big Twelve

Normal West 7, Centennial 0

Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3 (Thursday)

Central Illinois

Clinton 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 20

St. Teresa 53, Warrensburg-Latham 6

Shelbyville 41, Central A&M 13

Tuscola 55, Meridian 7

Central State Eight

Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 8

Jacksonville 70, Normal U-High 49

Rochester 49, MacArthur 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Southeast 12

Lanphier vs. Springfield (Sat. 1p)

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview-Lexington 41, LeRoy 7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Heyworth 7

Illini Prairie

Prairie Central 56, Bloomington Central Catholic 13

Unity 28, Monticello 0

St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20

Illinois Valley Central 52, Rantoul 6

Lincoln Prairie

Villa Grove 20, Arcola 6

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Argenta-Oreana 21

Sangamon Valley 26, Tri-County 6

Cumberland 34, Cerro Gordo-Bement 15

Little Illini

Newton 49, Paris 15

Sangamo

Williamsville 62, Auburn 12

Maroa-Forsyth 38, Athens 36

Olympia 47, PORTA 6

Pleasant Plains 28, New Berlin 21

Pittsfield 34, Riverton 12

South Central

Pana 21, Carlinville 7

Vermilion Valley (North)

Clifton Central 27, Momence 14

Iroquois West 56, Watseka 0

Vermilion Valley (South)

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 18

Westville 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7

Salt Fork at Oakwood (Sat. 12p)

Non-Conference

Taylorville 34, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14

Charleston 14, Salem 13

Highland 34, Effingham 20

Troy Triad 28, Lincoln 0

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Bloomington 20

Marion 42, Mattoon 20

Mt. Zion 38, Breese Mater Dei 35

8-Player Football – Central 1

Decatur LSA 54, Milford-Cissna Park 40

Blue Ridge at Galva (Sat. 6p)

Schlarman at Martinsville (Sat. 1p)

St. Thomas More at Milledgeville (Sat. 1p)

BOYS’ SOCCER

Class 2A Urbana Regional Final:

Urbana 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0

