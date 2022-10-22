Friday Football Fever (10-21-22)
WCIA — Watch Friday Football Fever from Week 9 with 16 games including video wins Mahomet-Seymour, St. Teresa, Prairie Central, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Maroa-Forsyth, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Villa Grove, Cumberland, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Unity, St. Joseph-Ogden, Pana, Shelbyville and Glenwood.
FOOTBALL
Big Twelve
Normal West 7, Centennial 0
Central 14, Peoria Richwoods 3 (Thursday)
Central Illinois
Clinton 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 20
St. Teresa 53, Warrensburg-Latham 6
Shelbyville 41, Central A&M 13
Tuscola 55, Meridian 7
Central State Eight
Glenwood 56, Eisenhower 8
Jacksonville 70, Normal U-High 49
Rochester 49, MacArthur 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Southeast 12
Lanphier vs. Springfield (Sat. 1p)
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview-Lexington 41, LeRoy 7
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 33, Heyworth 7
Illini Prairie
Prairie Central 56, Bloomington Central Catholic 13
Unity 28, Monticello 0
St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20
Illinois Valley Central 52, Rantoul 6
Lincoln Prairie
Villa Grove 20, Arcola 6
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Argenta-Oreana 21
Sangamon Valley 26, Tri-County 6
Cumberland 34, Cerro Gordo-Bement 15
Little Illini
Newton 49, Paris 15
Sangamo
Williamsville 62, Auburn 12
Maroa-Forsyth 38, Athens 36
Olympia 47, PORTA 6
Pleasant Plains 28, New Berlin 21
Pittsfield 34, Riverton 12
South Central
Pana 21, Carlinville 7
Vermilion Valley (North)
Clifton Central 27, Momence 14
Iroquois West 56, Watseka 0
Vermilion Valley (South)
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 49, Hoopeston Area 18
Westville 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7
Salt Fork at Oakwood (Sat. 12p)
Non-Conference
Taylorville 34, Bethalto Civic Memorial 14
Charleston 14, Salem 13
Highland 34, Effingham 20
Troy Triad 28, Lincoln 0
Mahomet-Seymour 47, Bloomington 20
Marion 42, Mattoon 20
Mt. Zion 38, Breese Mater Dei 35
8-Player Football – Central 1
Decatur LSA 54, Milford-Cissna Park 40
Blue Ridge at Galva (Sat. 6p)
Schlarman at Martinsville (Sat. 1p)
St. Thomas More at Milledgeville (Sat. 1p)
BOYS’ SOCCER
Class 2A Urbana Regional Final:
Class 2A Urbana Regional Final:

Urbana 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0
