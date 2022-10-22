ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With Halloween just around the corner, the Odessa College Theater Department brings to you “Dracula” on stage at the Globe Theater. Josh Rapp, drama instructor, said that those who have read Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula” will be pleased because the OC Theater Department’s adaptation of the play follows the novel, with some variations. And for those theatergoers who don’t know “Dracula,” they “will see it play for the first time and really enjoy it.”

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO