cbs7.com
Free Thanksgiving boxes
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
cbs7.com
“Dracula” coming to Globe Theater
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With Halloween just around the corner, the Odessa College Theater Department brings to you “Dracula” on stage at the Globe Theater. Josh Rapp, drama instructor, said that those who have read Bram Stoker’s novel “Dracula” will be pleased because the OC Theater Department’s adaptation of the play follows the novel, with some variations. And for those theatergoers who don’t know “Dracula,” they “will see it play for the first time and really enjoy it.”
Cold front makes impact on West Texas
ODESSA, Texas — We saw a pretty powerful cold front come through the area Monday Afternoon. Wind shifted to the north, kicking up plenty of dust and dirt and making it quite difficult to see. Midland saw a gust of 55 mph, while in nearby Fort Stockton, a gust...
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques. It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.
Odessa Animal Shelter to offer holiday vaccination special
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be offering a holiday vaccination special for all cats. All vaccinations will only be $5 for the rest of October. People can find out more information about the vaccination deal and other services at the Odessa Police Department Facebook page.
cbs7.com
Midland County missing person found
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A spokesperson with Midland County tells CBS7 that 21-year-old, Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo has been found. He was uninjured. The man was located by a community member and brought into the Sheriff’s Office this morning. **************** ORIGINAL STORY**************. Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the...
Oncor customers without power in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Around 305 customers were reported without power early Monday morning. The customers affected are reported to be around University Blvd. The cause was by vehicle, although Oncor did not go into details. Power is estimated to be restored by noon Monday. Be sure to check back...
cbs7.com
Your guide to early voting in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA AND MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It is officially election season and CBS7 is your First Alert election station. Early voting begins October 24th and ends November 4th. Greenwood ISD Trustees place 1, 2, 6, and 7. Ector county voters’ main focus will be on the Ector County Utility District...
cbs7.com
First day of early voting leads to trouble for Midland County
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Ballots in Midland had errors this morning that didn’t allow certain voters to vote on candidates for district 6 of the MISD board of trustees. The Midland county elections office discovered this morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402 that didn’t allow them to vote for the MISD school board of trustees.
Suspect throws victim into wall, breaks it, affidavit says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend of three months. Zachary Carrasco, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on October 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block […]
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
cbs7.com
OHS Student arrested for threats made last week
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Monday, October 25th ECISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, a freshman girl at Odessa High admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke.
cbs7.com
Midland County precinct 402 has errors with ballots
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to a spokesperson with the county, the Midland County Elections Office discovered Monday morning that there was a transposition error on the ballots for precinct 402. This affected the Midland ISD school board race. Immediately after discovering the error, a solution was implemented. Viewers...
Affidavit: Toddler found living in ‘extremely dirty’ conditions, mom arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she left her four-year-old daughter home without proper supervision; the child was found walking alone outside. Kitrena Pettigrew, 39, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, around 8:40 a.m. on October […]
Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
Fort Stockton woman dies in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of […]
Texas Rangers investigating inmate death
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said the Texas Rangers is investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell Friday evening. According to Griffis, 55-year-old Douglas Walter Hassell was taken into custody on October 2 and had been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Theft of Property, both […]
Woman accused of sending explicit videos of teen to ’embarrass’ him, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly sent another woman an explicit video of a 16-year-old. Elizabeth Garcia, 47, has been charged with Publishing/Threatening to Publish Intimate Visual Material. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in August when a woman visited the Odessa Police Department to […]
