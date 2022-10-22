Kick of the Week: Nitro

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Our Kick of the Week is back brought to you by Walker Automotive Group. Nitro fan Erica had the chance to win a truck by kicking a 40-yard field goal.

Click the link to see how she did! Walker also gifted a Nitro student with a $1,000 scholarship.

