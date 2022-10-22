ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

Kick of the Week: Nitro

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NI0Dk_0iiXAVTD00

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Our Kick of the Week is back brought to you by Walker Automotive Group. Nitro fan Erica had the chance to win a truck by kicking a 40-yard field goal.

Click the link to see how she did! Walker also gifted a Nitro student with a $1,000 scholarship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

The Judds to come to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Judds are coming to Charleston. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced on Monday that The Judds: The final Tour will come to the Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 18. The show will star Wynonna Judd and will feature the “help of many of her musical friends.”...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tri State marching championship results 2022

(WOWK) — The annual Marshall University Tri-State Marching Championships were held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday with 19 bands from Ohio and West Virginia in competition. Results are as follows: CLASS A: Best General Effect: Sissonville Best Visual: Sissonville Best Color Guard: Nicholas County Best Percussion: Sissonville Best Drum Major: Riverside Band Award […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV

The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after Huntington, West Virginia shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A shooting with one victim is being reported near the Speedway on 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to dispatchers. Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in around 9:45 p.m. They say there is one victim but their condition is unknown at this time. The Huntington Police Department is on the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
ASHLAND, KY
WVNS

Turkey Hunting Season Hurt by Supply Chain Issues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fall Turkey Hunting season is underway in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. However, several obstacles keep many hunters from enjoying the season. Supply chain issues led to a reduction in ammo used to hunt turkeys. Ronnie Wood, President of Flat Top Arms, spoke about how this impacts hunters. “They’ve had […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia shelter offering free microchips, vaccines for pets

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Your furry friends will be able to get free microchips and vaccines next month courtesy of the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association! The KCHA will be co-hosting an event with Fix Charleston and West Virginia American Water to give residents a chance to get their pets microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccine. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

When is the right time to put up Christmas lights?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With Halloween almost here, and Thanksgiving coming up, everyone has the question on their mind, when is the right time to start setting up for Christmas? Everyone has their own opinion, with one southern West Virginia resident, Andrea Rollins saying, “Personally, I feel like never, but also, as a human who […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy