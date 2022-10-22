Read full article on original website
Wallace hosts Paxton for the D2-9 Sub District Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The top-seeded Wallace Wildcats host the second-seeded Paxton Tigers for the D2-9 Sub District Championship Game. In the semi-finals, the Wildcats defeated the fourth-seeded Hitchcock County Falcons 3-1 while the Tigers defeated the third-seeded Wauneta-Palisade Broncos also by a score of 3-1. In the end, it’s the Wildcats who come away with the 3-0 win over Paxton in an exciting three-set match to win the D2-9 Sub District.
Wallace takes on Hitchcock County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock and Wallace Wildcats met in game three of the first day of the subdistrict tournament. Wallace came in as the number one seed and they are looking to win this game to play in the final game tomorrow at 6 p.m. Wallace, enjoying his home...
Paxton takes on Wauneta-Palisade
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Game number two at Wallace was between the Paxton Tigers and Wauneta-Palisade Broncos. This is a matchup of the 2vs3 seeds of the tournament. Paxton came in with a record of 21-6 and Wauneta-Palisade was 9-16. The Tigers were the favorites coming in, and they didn’t...
Gothenburg plays Kearney Catholic for the Sub-District Championship
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It was a packed house to watch the Gothenburg Swedes take on Kearney Catholic Starz in the C1-11 Sub-District championship. This is a matchup between the number one and two seeds in the sub-district. In the first set, the Starz were out as Londyn Carnes came...
Gothenburg hosts the C1-11 Sub District
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg High School hosts the C1-11 Sub District Volleyball Tournament. In round one, the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters faced the fifth-seeded Cozad Haymakers. The Dusters defeated the Haymakers to advance to the second round to play the top-seeded Swedes. In the semi-finals round for the bottom...
Cool to mild conditions with fair skies Tuesday; Changes ahead Wednesday into Thursday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a breezy and dry start to the workweek, the conditions will be more on the cool and mild side Tuesday with fair skies, but many changes coming towards the area Wednesday into Thursday. With a surpressed atmosphere, caused by an area of high pressure,...
Blustery and cool conditions Monday; Sunny and milder Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and breezy weekend, the conditions will remain the same for our Monday, expect it will be a whole lot cooler. But a quick warm up is expected for the day Tuesday. After a cold front moved through the region slowly Sunday, an...
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
Crowd turns out to Homestead Pumpkin Patch week ahead of Halloween
A crowd turned out to Homestead Pumpkin Patch a week ahead of Halloween on a warm fall afternoon. Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Steven Russell Gertsch, 37, North Platte and Rebecca Lynn Freeman, 25, North Platte. Terry Lynn Johnson Jr, 34, North Platte and Shannon Dayle Norblad, 43, North Platte. Joshua Bryan Norrgard, 30, North Platte and Valerie Crystal Tomasello, 32, North Platte. Keith Leonard LeClair, 42, Omaha and Ayla Edwarda Batista, 31,...
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
150th anniversary tickets selling now in Cozad
COZAD — The sesquicentennial kickoff for Cozad’s 150th Celebration will be Dec. 31, at the Elk’s Lodge in Cozad. The New Year’s Eve celebration includes a prime rib dinner buffet, entrance into an evening of music by The James Lee Band for those 21 and older and champagne at midnight.
Lincoln County to update employee handbook
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Monday to talk about the beginning stages of updating the employee handbook for county employees. The main changes discussed by the Commissioners Monday centered around the pay schedule, and benefits for new employees. Currently the county pays employees once...
Gothenburg Sod House Museum hosts annual Sod Witch Trail
GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sod House Museum in Gothenburg is gearing up for its second annual Sod Witch Trail. The cost is $15. Fast passes are available for $10. Aside from the scares and a photo booth, s’mores, fire candied apples, hot chocolate, hotdogs, and popcorn will be available for purchase.
Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala
OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
Patrol cites 1 business in Chase County during alcohol inspections
During the evening hours of Friday, October 21, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Chase and Perkins Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
2 North Platte men arrested on drug distribution allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Two North Platte men have been arrested on drug distribution allegations following a traffic stop. Police said on Monday at around 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the report of a possibly intoxicated driver near McDonald Ave. and B St. Officers arrived in the area and eventually located a...
