13WMAZ

City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life

PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Manufacturing plant in Macon to expand, grow jobs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More jobs are about to become available in Macon now that a manufacturing plant is expanding. Nichiha USA’s Macon plant, which opened in 2006, is about to benefit from a $150 million investment to implement advanced technologies and processes, which will also add an additional 500,000 square feet to the Macon campus. This expansion will help the facility grow to hold 2 plants and a new warehouse once the project has been finished.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon Water Authority executive director resigns after just 10 months on the job

MACON, Ga. — After just 10 months on the job, Macon Water Authority Executive Director Joey Leverette resigned. The Houston County native made the announcement after a board meeting last Thursday. The position requires several different skills. According to the job description when Leverette applied, they look for someone who provides focused, effective leadership, has good financial sense, an emphasis on safety training and clear communication with the board.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA

Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
mercer.edu

Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65

Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County under boil water advisory due to chlorine concerns

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County is now under a boil water advisory due to a chlorine problem caused by a faulty chemical metering pump Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Jones County Water Department, the county's water tested with a lower than usual chlorine residual, causing the pump to be replaced.
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'It really can only help us': Bibb program allows firefighters to work overtime to help sheriff's office staffing

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb firefighters will soon have a chance to make a bit of extra money while helping the sheriff's office. They'll be able to work security at different events, and even as bailiffs at the courthouse. The goal is to keep as many deputies on the streets as possible. Years ago, firefighters served as bailiffs all the time. The program stopped during consolidation because of a payroll processing issue.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

MWA executive director resigns less than a year on the job

MACON, Ga. — Less than a year after Joey Leverette took the helm of the Macon Water Authority in January, the authority is looking for a new executive director. In a called authority meeting last Thursday, the authority apparently accepted Leverette’s resignation effective that day. No reason was given in the authority’s announcement.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

