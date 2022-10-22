Read full article on original website
Smoke over Central Georgia due to 170-acre controlled burn
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — If you see smoke in the air in Central Georgia it is likely part of permitted burning in Twiggs County, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Georgia Forestry has permitted a 170-acre agriculture burn in Twiggs County near the Bibb and Houston County...
Nichiha expanding Macon factory and adding 100 new jobs in $150 million investment
MACON, Ga. — Nichiha USA is expanding its facility in Macon as part of a $150 million investment, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. There will be an additional 500,000 square feet added to the existing plant in Macon located at 3150 Avondale Mill Rd. Once completed there will be two plants and a new warehouse.
City of Perry grows, works to keep quality of life
PERRY, Ga. — As Houston County continues to grow, you may wonder how it might impact your quality of life. Well, Tuesday, Perry held their annual state of the community luncheon and that was one of their main topics. A full house of business partners gathered Tuesday for Perry's...
41nbc.com
Manufacturing plant in Macon to expand, grow jobs
Macon Water Authority executive director resigns after just 10 months on the job
wgxa.tv
Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
Coca-Cola to nearly triple Macon plant; Old Tybee school building to be repurposed
MACON, Ga. — Fifty new jobs are expected in an $80 million expansion as Coca-Cola Bottling United plans to add 260,000 square feet of wholesale warehouse space to its facility in south Bibb County. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission agreed to rezone more than nine acres currently...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Houston County, GA
Located at the heart of central Georgia, Houston County welcomes visitors with its rich Southern culture and history. Perry is its county seat and geographical center, though Warner Robins has a larger area and population. Aside from the cities of Perry and Warner Robins, the county also includes Centerville, a...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
mercer.edu
Collaborative project identifies nearly 1,000 slave transactions in Macon from 1823-65
Nine hundred and eighty slave transactions — and counting. For years, Bibb County deed books from the 1800s sat unopened, collecting dust inside the courthouse. But since 2018, a team of researchers has been studying and cataloging their contents, which include the sale and lease of enslaved people alongside transactions of land, horses and other property.
Jones County under boil water advisory due to chlorine concerns
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County is now under a boil water advisory due to a chlorine problem caused by a faulty chemical metering pump Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Jones County Water Department, the county's water tested with a lower than usual chlorine residual, causing the pump to be replaced.
'It really can only help us': Bibb program allows firefighters to work overtime to help sheriff's office staffing
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb firefighters will soon have a chance to make a bit of extra money while helping the sheriff's office. They'll be able to work security at different events, and even as bailiffs at the courthouse. The goal is to keep as many deputies on the streets as possible. Years ago, firefighters served as bailiffs all the time. The program stopped during consolidation because of a payroll processing issue.
'Works really well for us': Custom tiny homes are new, affordable option
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Tiny homes - they're exactly what they sound like. They are homes, 500 square feet or smaller, with everything you'll need in it -- but a fraction of the cost of a regular sized one. Folks at the Southeastern Tiny Homes Festival in Wilkinson County...
Mental Health Monday: Sound baths helping Central Georgians maintain their Zen all day long
MACON, Ga. — We've heard about ice baths, of course hot baths too, but what about sound baths?. When Home Grown Yoga owner Rachel Gerrity brought sound baths into her practice she was interested to see how her customers would react to it. "It was kind of like a...
Monroe County Schools pushes for ESPLOST to help provide for students, staff, and sports fans
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — As Monroe County voters make their way to the polls, the Board of Education is asking you to remember their students and staff. The Education Special Purpose Local Option Tax is back on the ballot for renewal. The ESPLOST is a one-cent tax collected from...
MWA executive director resigns less than a year on the job
41nbc.com
Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
'Feel strongly about constituents' needs': State House candidates share top priorities in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Earlier this week, we spoke with Baldwin County's senate candidates running for Senate District 25. Tuesday, we're moving on to the State House Representative candidates for District 133 where we introduce you to Republican Ken Vance, and Democrat Hoganne Harrison- Walton. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha sat down...
Houston County appeals order to pay for transgender deputy's surgery
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County appealed a judge's order telling them to pay for an investigator's gender-change surgery. The county and Sheriff Cullen Talton filed the appeal last week in federal court in Macon. This spring, the judge ruled that Houston County violated Anna Lange's civil rights by...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
