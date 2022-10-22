MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More jobs are about to become available in Macon now that a manufacturing plant is expanding. Nichiha USA’s Macon plant, which opened in 2006, is about to benefit from a $150 million investment to implement advanced technologies and processes, which will also add an additional 500,000 square feet to the Macon campus. This expansion will help the facility grow to hold 2 plants and a new warehouse once the project has been finished.

MACON, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO