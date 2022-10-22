Read full article on original website
Blackhawks' Tyler Johnson Likely to Miss Time With Leg Injury
Hawks' Tyler Johnson likely to miss time with leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks lost an important member of their top six on Tuesday after Tyler Johnson left the game with an apparent leg injury, and it looks like he's going to miss some time. Johnson...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Panthers for 4th Straight Win
10 observations: Hawks beat Panthers for 4th straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks defeated the Florida Panthers 4-2 at the United Center on Tuesday for their fourth consecutive victory. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. After giving up the first goal in each of...
What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?
What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
How Much Are Referees in the NHL Paid?
How much are referees in the NHL paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions,...
Luke Richardson's Calming Presence Rubbing Off on Blackhawks
Luke Richardson's calming presence rubbing off on Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have become one of the NHL's early surprises of the campaign after stringing together three straight multi-goal comeback wins after an 0-2-0 start, in a season where they were projected to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick.
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
Who Will Win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here Are NHL Leaders, Rankings
Who will win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Pucks are flying and stakes are rising. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here, and it’s time to start paying attention to the standout players. Every year, several awards are granted to...
Bulls Celebrate Tony Bradley Victory in Post-Practice 3-Point Contest
Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto...
Bulls Fan Surprised With Tickets to Home Opener, Court Access
WATCH: Bulls fan surprised with tickets to home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aiden, a 10-year-old Bulls fan, was surprised with tickets to the team's home opener on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The young fan was selling chocolate bars and showing off his handles on the street...
Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Making Case for Expanded Rotation Role
Derrick Jones Jr. making case for expanded rotation role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Derrick Jones Jr. lives life with an even keel. Whether in the Chicago Bulls rotation or out of it, a line he has grown comfortable dancing in 14 months since being traded the team, his approach is day-by-day. But when called upon, more times than not, he has proven prepared.
