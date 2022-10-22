Read full article on original website
West Morris over Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Thies finished with one goal and one assist as West Morris earned a come-from-behind victory over Warren Hills in Chester. Warren Hills (3-15) scored a first half goal to jump on top but West Morris (6-9-2) was up for the challenge. Joey Ferraro scored a goal for Wet Morris...
Girls soccer: Pingry knocks off Mount St. Dominic
Freshman Maya Nuwayhid had two assists to help Pingry oust Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in Caldwell. Juniors Maggie Ellsworth and Greta Pew each had a goal in the first half while senior Sydney Puntus scored in the second for Pingry (10-5). Senior Allie Colella chipped in with an assist. Pingry is seeded third in the North Jersey Non-Public A NJSIAA Tournament where it has a bye in the first round.
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs
Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap
Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1).
No. 6 Pingry and No. 8 Hunterdon Central play to tie - Boys soccer recap
A battle between two powerhouses in the state ended in a tie as Pingry, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, and No. 8 Hunterdon Central ended 2-2. Anthony Bugliari and Sebastian Sampedro finished with goals for Pingry (9-1-5). Samuel Hecht and Nikolaos Deliargyris dished out assists. Hunterdon Central (10-1-3)...
West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7.
Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25
Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
Hopewell Valley over Voorhees - Field hockey recap
Abigail Sell starred for Voorhees with two goals in its 4-2 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Ava Smadi and Kate Matyas added one goal each in the victory. Jocelyn Nociolo and Raina Jablonski had one goal each for Hopewell Valley.
Girls soccer: West Milford takes down Caldwell
Sophomore Lindsay Wittner produced a hat trick to lead West Milford to a 3-1 win over Caldwell in West Milford. Senior Mei Dennison had two assists and senior Olivia Kinahan chipped in with one for West Milford (10-9), which has won two of its last three games. Junior keeper Madison Trout finished with eight saves.
Pennington over Princeton Day - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Kotch scored two goals as Pennington used a big second half to earn a 3-0 victory over Princeton Day in Princeton. Katie Dwyer and Ava Brochon made two saves each to preserve the shutout for Pennington (15-0-1), who scored all three goals in the second half. Hailey Adamsky also...
Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
Girls Volleyball: No. 18 Old Bridge takes down Monroe in GMCT championship (PHOTOS)
Top-seeded Old Bridge, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Monroe in straight-sets, 25-21, 25-11, in the final round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Matawan. Leena Tran and Malina Sullivan both recorded nine kills in the victory while Victoria Nazarova had six and Abigail Jazmin notched...
Pennsauken over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap
Jefferson Gomez netted a pair of goals to lift Pennsauken to a 4-1 win over Pemberton in Pennsauken. All five goals in the game were scored in the second half. Nicholas Bonilla also had a goal for Pennsauken, which improved to 4-12. Pemberton fell to 3-13.
Pascack Valley over Teaneck - Boys soccer recap
Sean Slevin posted a goal and an assist to lead Pascack Valley in a 4-0 win over Teaneck, in Teaneck. Chris Londono, Robert Wasserman and Steven Gifford also scored in the win. Pascack Valley improved to 11-3-2 with the win, while Teaneck fell to 0-17.
Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley - Boys soccer recap
Dante Torres scored a double-overtime goal to lift Wallkill Valley over Lenape Valley in Hamburg. Delight Oti scored the first goal of the game to put Wallkill Valley (4-11) on top early. Lucas Granada scored the equalizer for Lenape Valley (9-7) in the second half. Juan Panesso Osorio was credited...
Burlington City over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd scored a pair of goals, giving her 21 on the season, as Burlington City defeated Pennsauken Tech 4-0 in Pennsauken. Emily Almeida and Kacey Matthews also found the back of the net as Burlington City raised its record to 13-3-1. Ceren Firat, Sophia DiSimone and Mackenzie Cash collected...
Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves...
Boys soccer: No. 20 Bergen Catholic stops Hackensack
Sebastian Londono had a goal and an assist as Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Hackensack 4-1 in Hackensack. Luca Nazor, Javier Torres and Sebastian Ortega each scored as well for Bergen Catholic (12-4-1), which won its fourth straight match. Ryan Chong, Ken Hoang and Tyler Ferris chipped in with an assist apiece.
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra's goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7).
Ridgewood over Paramus - Boys soccer recap
Camron Linnington scored both goals for Ridgewood in the second half in its 2-1 win over Paramus in Ridgewood. Aidan Linnington and Trevor Rose chipped in with one assist each in the victory.
