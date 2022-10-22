ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Editorial: Pandemic over only if Biden needs it to be

By Email
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Is the COVID-19 pandemic over? President Joe Biden’s answer is yes no yes no. The latest example of politically convenient pandemic schizophrenia came earlier this month when the Department of Health and Human Services again extended the official public-health emergency, this time through January.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden told CBS’s “60 Minutes” only three weeks ago. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” Not to get all philosophical, but how can something be an emergency if it has already ended? The HHS statement this week says “a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide.”

This isn’t the only example of Biden talking from both sides of his N95 mask. When he decided to forgive student loans of up to $20,000 per person, the White House said this would “address the financial harms of the pandemic.” But the government had halted student loan payments since 2020, holding borrowers harmless. A month before he declared the pandemic “over,” Biden extended that student loan pause through Dec. 31.

On the southern border, the pandemic apparently ended in April, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terminated President Donald Trump’s policy of expelling migrants using Title 42 health powers. The CDC said this is “no longer necessary.” The agency cited “the development and widespread deployment of COVID-19 tests, vaccines, and therapeutics.”

A judge held that the Biden Administration couldn’t stop Title 42 enforcement, at least for now. But it’s another example of Biden’s choose-your-own-pandemic policy. Whether the crisis is over varies by agency and depends on what the White House is trying to accomplish. The HHS extension this week will freeze state Medicaid rolls and prevent ineligible recipients from being removed.

Certain work requirements for food stamps are also on hold. Yet businesses need help. Unemployment is 1.9% in Minnesota, 2% in New Hampshire, and 2.5% in Missouri. Maybe Biden hopes to keep the emergency going until the end of the next recession.

Today’s editorial is from The Wall Street Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate Tuesday against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room.” “I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that,” Fetterman said of Oz, who has persistently questioned his ability to serve in the Senate. “And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.” When pressed to release his medical records later in the debate, he refused to commit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Embattled Georgia Republican Herschel Walker's Chicken Company Accused Of Benefitting From Unpaid Prison Labor

Herschel Walker’s chicken company stands accused of potentially benefitting from the unpaid labor of drug offenders, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2002, Walker found a company called Renaissance Man Food Services. On the website, it calls out a specific partnership with a company called Simmons Food. “RMFS joins with Simmons Foods to bring quality poultry, pork and bakery products to the retail and food service marketplace,” the website states. According to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that suggests, “Walker’s food distributorship has gotten a boost, through a firm he touts as a principal partner and supplier, from the...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It

Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Editorial: Clean Water Act was vital, now it needs updating

President Richard Nixon vetoed the Clean Water Act in 1972. But Congress overrode him on a bipartisan vote, and the landmark law to reverse the toxic degradation of U.S. rivers, lakes and streams took effect half a century ago today. The law was inspired in part by the notorious 1969 Cuyahoga River fire in Ohio, in which the river itself, laden with oil and other industrial pollutants, went up in flames. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Column: Trump doing his part to help crime soar

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman has a new book out titled, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.” While she is being criticized for not revealing her astonishing information in her regular reporting, we are again hearing how Donald Trump nearly destroyed our country with his stupidity and malignant narcissism. According to Haberman, Trump “laughed off concerns from close aides after he proposed working...
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Star Parker: We need GOP to deliver our new leadership

As November elections approach, the glaring and deeply troubling headline I see is Americans becoming increasingly alienated from their own country. There has never been a greater need for a new generation of leaders to restore clarity about American principles and plant them in American hearts and minds. The Wall Street Journal reports that all branches of the U.S. military are coming up short in recruiting goals. ...
The Daily Advance

Cynthia Tucker: Trump and football lead voters down sickening path

The race for a Georgia Senate seat, a contest between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, ought to offer an easy choice. Warnock is a reliable, honest and hard-working senator who has championed a vast array of benefits for his constituents. Walker, by contrast, is a lying, hypocritical know-nothing with a history of violence against women. Yet, the two men are locked in a tight contest, neck-and-neck in the polls. Even as reporters have revealed Walker’s many and serious flaws, he has...
GEORGIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Ward, Hunter debate school bond, Medicaid expansion

Democratic state Rep. Howard Hunter and Republican Bill Ward are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a House seat in the newly drawn 5th District — a race that has huge statewide implications. Republicans need to pick up three seats in the House and two in the Senate to gain a super-majority in the General Assembly. A GOP super-majority would give the party the votes to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. ...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
The Daily Advance

Rob Schofield: One question no one needs to ask about Raleigh shooting

Public officials faced numerous questions in the immediate aftermath of the horrific mass shooting in Raleigh: Who was the perpetrator? Why did he do it? Exactly where and when did the killings take place? As we learned soon thereafter, police quickly pieced together the answers to some of those questions. They now believe that a “camo”-clad 15-year-old high school sophomore allegedly killed his 16-year-old brother and murdered four other people who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time in and around...
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy