Dan Fishman has been coaching girls tennis at Deptford High School long enough that he can’t even remember exactly when it all started. “It was either 2009 or 2010,” he said with a laugh. “I still love it. In August you start to get the itch, and then you get rolling and it’s nice to get in the swing of things. This year especially, without having any COVID restrictions, it made life a lot easier and we were able to get the girls to merge as a family. Seasons like this are nerve-wracking but they’re exciting when we actually pull it off.”

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO