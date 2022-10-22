Read full article on original website
Montgomery over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Lopez netted a pair of goals and had an assist, while Grace Seamon scored and collected three assists to lead Montgomery to a 5-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Sofia Bohn and Emma Radley also scored in the victory. Montgomery and West Windsor-Plainsboro South are both now...
New Providence over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Barrington had two goals and an assist as New Providence defeated Plainfield 6-3 in Plainfield. Andrew Nook also scored twice and Michael Henry added a pair of assists to help New Providence improve to 6-9-2. Anthony Jimenez netted two goals for Plainfield (3-12). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Rancocas Valley over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Carly Seal erupted for four goals and an assist in Rancocas Valley’s 7-0 win over Burlington Township in Mount Holly. Paige Gray scored a goal and set up two others for Rancocas Valley, which improved to 11-6-1. Burlington Township fell to 8-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Boys soccer: Metuchen holds off Cranford
Junior Nick Calantoni’s 40-yard one-touch volley gave Metuchen a cushion lead in the first half on its way to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Metuchen. Seniors Jake Chinchar and Antoni Zanieki each scored as well for Metuchen (10-8), which is seeded 10th in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit seventh-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday in the first round. Junior Isaac Taegar and senior Henry Busch chipped in with an assist apiece.
Girls Volleyball: No. 18 Old Bridge takes down Monroe in GMCT championship (PHOTOS)
Top-seeded Old Bridge, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Monroe in straight-sets, 25-21, 25-11, in the final round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Matawan. Leena Tran and Malina Sullivan both recorded nine kills in the victory while Victoria Nazarova had six and Abigail Jazmin notched...
South Jersey Times girls tennis notebook: Deptford savors first winning season since ‘14
Dan Fishman has been coaching girls tennis at Deptford High School long enough that he can’t even remember exactly when it all started. “It was either 2009 or 2010,” he said with a laugh. “I still love it. In August you start to get the itch, and then you get rolling and it’s nice to get in the swing of things. This year especially, without having any COVID restrictions, it made life a lot easier and we were able to get the girls to merge as a family. Seasons like this are nerve-wracking but they’re exciting when we actually pull it off.”
Deptford tops Triton - Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman posted a hat-trick for Deptford as it defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Deptford (8-5-1) held a 1-0 lead over Triton at the half. Matthew Schilling and Aidan Doerr also had an assist each with Collin Peters posting seven saves in goal. Mark Barry had seven saves for Triton...
West Morris over Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Thies finished with one goal and one assist as West Morris earned a come-from-behind victory over Warren Hills in Chester. Warren Hills (3-15) scored a first half goal to jump on top but West Morris (6-9-2) was up for the challenge. Joey Ferraro scored a goal for Wet Morris...
Summit over Columbia - Field hockey recap
Darcey Chapman posted two goals and two assists as Summit rolled to a 7-0 win over Columbia in Maplewood. Lily Spinner earned the shutout for Summit (11-5-1). Jen Natunen, Marrin Darcy, Sutton Girr, Ava Garvey, and Juliet Webb also scored in the win. Columbia fell to 7-9 on the season.
Spotswood over Donovan Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Kieran Barlow scored twice to lead Spotswood to a 4-3 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. The Griffins (4-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Spotswood outscored the home team 3-1 in the second half. Aidan Collins added on a goal and an assist for the Chargers...
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
Gloucester Catholic over Wildwood - Boys soccer recap
Nick Renz scored three goals as Gloucester Catholic won an offensive battle with Wildwood 6-4 in Gloucester City. Gloucester Catholic (7-6-2) took a 5-1 lead heading into halftime to gain control. Nick Polidoro finished with two goals and one assist as Danny Bogan added a goal. Wildwood (6-10) made it...
Shore and Point Pleasant Beach play to tie -- Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli and Cooper Attaway scored one goal each for Shore and Josh Boyan scored both goals for Point Pleasant Beach in a 2-2 tie in Point Pleasant Beach. Sean Newbert and Stephen Molnar had one assist each for Shore and Owen Curtis made seven saves for Point Pleasant Beach.
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs
Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw
St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
Dickinson over Ferris - Boys soccer recap
Dickinson rolled to a 3-1 road win over Ferris in Jersey City. Dickinson (5-15) led 2-0 at the half. Jonathan Seda scored for Ferris (12-8) in the second half off an assist by Yehia Yaya Abdelmaged. Cesar Tlatelpa made five saves in the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Boys soccer: No. 20 Bergen Catholic stops Hackensack
Sebastian Londono had a goal and an assist as Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped Hackensack 4-1 in Hackensack. Luca Nazor, Javier Torres and Sebastian Ortega each scored as well for Bergen Catholic (12-4-1), which won its fourth straight match. Ryan Chong, Ken Hoang and Tyler Ferris chipped in with an assist apiece.
Glassboro over Woodstown - Boys soccer recap
Jayden Tossie and David Cuevas scored one goal each for Glassboro in its 2-1 win over Woodstown in Woodstown. Marcus Brown made six saves in the victory. Bryce Ayars scored the goal for Woodstown. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap
Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
Ridgewood over Paramus - Boys soccer recap
Camron Linnington scored both goals for Ridgewood in the second half in its 2-1 win over Paramus in Ridgewood. Aidan Linnington and Trevor Rose chipped in with one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
