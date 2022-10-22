Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
wtvy.com
Ozark Dale County Library opens new doors to the public
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County library started a new chapter. It’s a story years in the making. After months of hard work, the library’s new location opened it’s doors on October 25. “Words couldn’t explain,” said Administrative Assistant Joni Wood. “We have been working...
wtvy.com
HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago. In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Incredible Isaac
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a young, calm, cuddle baby then Isaac is the perfect kitten for you!. Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch to introduce the Wiregrass to Isaac, a 3 month old brown and white tabby kitten.
wtvy.com
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Dothan will address rural dental crisis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50 mile radius, according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Dentistry. Construction will soon begin on a UAB Dental Clinic to address the state’s dental crisis. This...
wtvy.com
Enterprise’s original water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress continues to grow and sometimes that means big changes; more specifically 1.5 million gallons big. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down. That is...
wtvy.com
Doug Sinquefield leaves commission looking to future opportunities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Doug Sinquefield is without regret about a decision that may have ultimately ended his political career. “None at all,” he said on Monday, after attending his final Houston County Commission meeting. “It’s just been a privilege to serve the people.”. Chances are that...
wtvy.com
City demolishes 60 year old water tower on Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue map at state. Jerica Knight is assisting 9-12 graders with everything related to job and college readiness. State test scores are up, but "there's work still to be done" Scores improved in reading, and Alabama was the only state to improve...
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
wtvy.com
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Schools hire first career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
“I will continue to be a better person moving forward.” Dothan football HC suspended for a week following a viral incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s Head Football Coach, Jed Kennedy will not be on the sidelines on Friday and will have to hope his Wolves can clinch a playoff berth after an incident led to his week-long suspension and a video that took social media by storm. “While it’s most certainly unfortunate it’s apparent to […]
wtvy.com
Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. talks Troy's Vietnam tour
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission.
wtvy.com
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
wtvy.com
Houston County Schools take proactive approach to “controversial” library content
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all students could access, a Houston County teacher brought the concern to school officials. Teachingbooks.net is a resource provided through the Alabama Virtual Library. “When we started looking into that, we had to change...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: True or False - Part 2
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan debunk more common misconceptions. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
Comments / 0