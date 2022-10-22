Read full article on original website
Police say biggest Halloween concern is keeping an eye out for trick-or-treaters
BRYANT, Ark. — The countdown to Halloween is officially underway, with the holiday less than a week away, and it's finally time for trick-or-treaters to stock up on their favorite candies!. While you may have seen viral claims about rainbow fentanyl impacting this year's trick-or-treating, including one from Sherwood...
Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
Fire crews continue to monitor Jefferson County fires
Fire crews are still on the scene monitoring fires that broke out in Pine Bluff Monday night.
Wildfire Risk and Burn Bans Still in Effect in Parts of Arkansas
As dry conditions continue throughout the state, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is reminding Arkansans that wildfire danger is elevated across the state and, currently, 62 counties remain under a burn ban. “Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “We are seeing...
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Fire crews fighting Jefferson County blaze
Fire crews are working Monday night to put out what they describe as a huge blaze in Watson Chapel.
Wildfires burn nearly two thousand acres across Arkansas over the weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — Much of Arkansas remains under a burn ban after the weather has brought little to no rain lately. Just this past weekend nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across the state, and officials said that it’s an important reminder that the fire danger isn't over just yet.
FDA issues recall for Mighty Bliss electric heating pads
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to all consumers, healthcare providers, and caregivers to not use the Mighty Bliss electric heating pads that have been distributed by Whele LLC. They have been recalled because of the risk of injury, which includes...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is finally here
Along with the beneficial rain, there is a risk of severe weather. There's a low risk for damaging winds and flooding, with a very low risk of hail and a spin-up tornado.
Public transportation now up and running in Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — On Monday, transit vans began to deliver passengers— This has been the newest, and only form of public transportation in the city of Conway. "Conway doesn't have any form of public transportation," one driver said. "But so far, we've been busy all day." It's been...
Thunderstorms are possible overnight with strong wind gusts and beneficial rainfall
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The widespread, moderate rain will be beneficial to the drought conditions found across the state. Some much-needed rain is on the way later today. A weak cold front will approach the area tonight along with some tropical moisture to our west. It will bring in some substantial rainfall for the state which is desperately needed to combat the severe drought conditions we’re experiencing.
First Alert: Warm and windy day, followed by wet weather this week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday. Brian Alworth says high cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today, allowing for...
RSV cases rising at Arkansas Children’s Hospital earlier than expected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In states across the country, medical professionals are reporting a rise in Respiratory syncytial virus cases, otherwise known as RSV. Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) also says they are seeing an increase in kids with the virus, as parents say they are doing everything they can to protect their kids from the […]
Conway launches public transportation; $2 anywhere in the city
If you cannot find a ride to get where you need to go in Conway, you have a new option. Monday, the city of colleges started offering public transportation for its citizens.
Arkansas barber changing the lives of special needs family one haircut at a time
BENTON, Ark. — Most parents know that sometimes taking their kid to get a haircut can be challenging— And that can be especially true if they have children who experience sensory issues. Children with special needs can come a long way if given the needed attention. For one...
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
Large fire in Jefferson County
A large fire is underway in Jefferson County. (Video credit: Bobbie Runion).
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms to start the week
MONDAY: Monday will start warm and windy and end wet. During the morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a south wind of around 10 mph. By the afternoon, we will warm into the low and mid 80s with increasing clouds. Rain and thunderstorms will move in around...
Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
