Little Rock, AR

Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
FDA issues recall for Mighty Bliss electric heating pads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to all consumers, healthcare providers, and caregivers to not use the Mighty Bliss electric heating pads that have been distributed by Whele LLC. They have been recalled because of the risk of injury, which includes...
Public transportation now up and running in Conway

CONWAY, Ark. — On Monday, transit vans began to deliver passengers— This has been the newest, and only form of public transportation in the city of Conway. "Conway doesn't have any form of public transportation," one driver said. "But so far, we've been busy all day." It's been...
Thunderstorms are possible overnight with strong wind gusts and beneficial rainfall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The widespread, moderate rain will be beneficial to the drought conditions found across the state. Some much-needed rain is on the way later today. A weak cold front will approach the area tonight along with some tropical moisture to our west. It will bring in some substantial rainfall for the state which is desperately needed to combat the severe drought conditions we’re experiencing.
First Alert: Warm and windy day, followed by wet weather this week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm and windy weather will continue (along with an elevated fire danger) a couple more days before a strong low pressure area brings wet weather Monday night into Tuesday. Brian Alworth says high cloud cover looks to be a bit less extensive today, allowing for...
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Police: One dead in Little Rock near W. 18th Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on W. 18th Street. According to police, the incident happened shortly before noon in the 2100 block of the street and left one person dead. Police state that the victim is an adult Hispanic male. There...
