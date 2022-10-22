Jason Allen Goring Sr., 46, of Eldridge, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home. He is survived by his wife Susan of the home; three sons, Jason Goring Jr., Cody Goring, and Hendrix Benson, all of Lebanon; one daughter, Bethany Gowen of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Orion and Everly and two on the way; his parents, Jerry Goring Sr. of Lebanon; Cheryl Goring of Falcon; his sister, Kimberly Hanes of Sedalia; his brother, Jerry Goring Jr. of Lebanon; and a number of other relatives and friends.

ELDRIDGE, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO