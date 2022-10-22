ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights, NJ

NJ.com

Haddonfield over West Deptford - Field hockey recap

Ava Poliafico scored both goals for Haddonfield in its 2-0 victory over West Deptford in Haddonfield. Moira Geiger made 11 saves in goal for Haddonfield (10-7), who scored both goals in the first half. Karlie Warner and Lena Stolarick finished with assists. Paige Duczkowski made a game-high 13 saves for...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Donovan Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Kieran Barlow scored twice to lead Spotswood to a 4-3 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. The Griffins (4-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Spotswood outscored the home team 3-1 in the second half. Aidan Collins added on a goal and an assist for the Chargers...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic over Wildwood - Boys soccer recap

Nick Renz scored three goals as Gloucester Catholic won an offensive battle with Wildwood 6-4 in Gloucester City. Gloucester Catholic (7-6-2) took a 5-1 lead heading into halftime to gain control. Nick Polidoro finished with two goals and one assist as Danny Bogan added a goal. Wildwood (6-10) made it...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Woodstown - Boys soccer recap

Jayden Tossie and David Cuevas scored one goal each for Glassboro in its 2-1 win over Woodstown in Woodstown. Marcus Brown made six saves in the victory. Bryce Ayars scored the goal for Woodstown. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford tops Triton - Boys soccer recap

Tommy Newman posted a hat-trick for Deptford as it defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Deptford (8-5-1) held a 1-0 lead over Triton at the half. Matthew Schilling and Aidan Doerr also had an assist each with Collin Peters posting seven saves in goal. Mark Barry had seven saves for Triton...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Metuchen holds off Cranford

Junior Nick Calantoni’s 40-yard one-touch volley gave Metuchen a cushion lead in the first half on its way to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Metuchen. Seniors Jake Chinchar and Antoni Zanieki each scored as well for Metuchen (10-8), which is seeded 10th in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit seventh-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday in the first round. Junior Isaac Taegar and senior Henry Busch chipped in with an assist apiece.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap

Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) –Camden County will be milling and paving Burnt Mill Road in Cherry Hill from Wednesday Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. There will be a partial road closure southbound on Burnt Mill Road between Haddonfield-Berlin Road and Woodfield Court. “If...
CAMDEN, NJ
Boxing Scene

Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City

After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
