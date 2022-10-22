Read full article on original website
Haddonfield over West Deptford - Field hockey recap
Ava Poliafico scored both goals for Haddonfield in its 2-0 victory over West Deptford in Haddonfield. Moira Geiger made 11 saves in goal for Haddonfield (10-7), who scored both goals in the first half. Karlie Warner and Lena Stolarick finished with assists. Paige Duczkowski made a game-high 13 saves for...
Field hockey: No. 14 Moorestown shuts out Cherry Hill West
Adelae Chierici and Sydney Kowalczyk each posted a goal and an assist to lead Moorestown, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Izzy Leese also scored for Moorestown (12-6). Soph Mazza made seven saves to earn the shutout. Cherry...
Rancocas Valley over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Carly Seal erupted for four goals and an assist in Rancocas Valley’s 7-0 win over Burlington Township in Mount Holly. Paige Gray scored a goal and set up two others for Rancocas Valley, which improved to 11-6-1. Burlington Township fell to 8-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Montgomery over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Lopez netted a pair of goals and had an assist, while Grace Seamon scored and collected three assists to lead Montgomery to a 5-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Sofia Bohn and Emma Radley also scored in the victory. Montgomery and West Windsor-Plainsboro South are both now...
Spotswood over Donovan Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Kieran Barlow scored twice to lead Spotswood to a 4-3 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. The Griffins (4-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Spotswood outscored the home team 3-1 in the second half. Aidan Collins added on a goal and an assist for the Chargers...
Gloucester Catholic over Wildwood - Boys soccer recap
Nick Renz scored three goals as Gloucester Catholic won an offensive battle with Wildwood 6-4 in Gloucester City. Gloucester Catholic (7-6-2) took a 5-1 lead heading into halftime to gain control. Nick Polidoro finished with two goals and one assist as Danny Bogan added a goal. Wildwood (6-10) made it...
Glassboro over Woodstown - Boys soccer recap
Jayden Tossie and David Cuevas scored one goal each for Glassboro in its 2-1 win over Woodstown in Woodstown. Marcus Brown made six saves in the victory. Bryce Ayars scored the goal for Woodstown. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Girls Volleyball: No. 18 Old Bridge takes down Monroe in GMCT championship (PHOTOS)
Top-seeded Old Bridge, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Monroe in straight-sets, 25-21, 25-11, in the final round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Matawan. Leena Tran and Malina Sullivan both recorded nine kills in the victory while Victoria Nazarova had six and Abigail Jazmin notched...
Deptford tops Triton - Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman posted a hat-trick for Deptford as it defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Deptford (8-5-1) held a 1-0 lead over Triton at the half. Matthew Schilling and Aidan Doerr also had an assist each with Collin Peters posting seven saves in goal. Mark Barry had seven saves for Triton...
Shore and Point Pleasant Beach play to tie -- Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli and Cooper Attaway scored one goal each for Shore and Josh Boyan scored both goals for Point Pleasant Beach in a 2-2 tie in Point Pleasant Beach. Sean Newbert and Stephen Molnar had one assist each for Shore and Owen Curtis made seven saves for Point Pleasant Beach.
Boys soccer: Metuchen holds off Cranford
Junior Nick Calantoni’s 40-yard one-touch volley gave Metuchen a cushion lead in the first half on its way to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Metuchen. Seniors Jake Chinchar and Antoni Zanieki each scored as well for Metuchen (10-8), which is seeded 10th in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit seventh-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday in the first round. Junior Isaac Taegar and senior Henry Busch chipped in with an assist apiece.
Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap
Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
N.J. man’s mullet, grown during the pandemic, finishes near the top in national competition
When it comes to hair for Eric Kormann, it’s all about business in the front, party in the back; better known as the mullet. And now his hair has given the 41-year-old Penns Grove resident some national acclaim as he placed in the top 25 of the “mane event” in the USA Mullet Championship last week.
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles could land defensive stud thanks to Saints | 3 prime options
It came as a shock in April when the Eagles decided to execute a major trade with the New Orleans Saints, a deal that sent one of their three first-round picks to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for several picks, including a 2023 first-round selection. Even with a 6-0...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill
(Lindenwold, NJ) –Camden County will be milling and paving Burnt Mill Road in Cherry Hill from Wednesday Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. There will be a partial road closure southbound on Burnt Mill Road between Haddonfield-Berlin Road and Woodfield Court. “If...
See the Kingsway Regional High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Sunday, Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich hosted and performed in a large South Jersey competition featuring 15 bands. With the season...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City
After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
