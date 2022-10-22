Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Theft Of Phone, Fight On Main Street – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Lyons: Concerned about excessive grading in the name of vegetation management
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An extensive unpermitted grading project at 10919 Point Lakeview Road demonstrates a serious problem with the county of Lake’s hazardous vegetation ordinance. Last spring I saw a “notice to abate” posted on this property and became concerned that some overzealous clearing may take place....
kymkemp.com
Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win
The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Museum Invites Public to Exploramos Juntos: Nuestra Alianza Showcasing Local Latino Culture
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. On Saturday, October 29, join the Mendocino County Museum for 2022’s final Willits Summer Art Walk. The Museum will be open for general admission from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The public is invited to come see...
Lake County News
With shelter full, Clearlake officials seek new homes for adoptable dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s animal shelter is filled with dogs ready for adoption, and officials are asking community members for help in fostering and adopting the pets. At Thursday’s Clearlake City Council meeting, shelter staff presented some of the adoptable dogs as is common...
mendofever.com
Westport Man Allegedly Broke Court Order by Harassing Protected Party and Possessing Firearm
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10-15-2022 at about 8:30 AM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
mendofever.com
MCOE Accepting Applications for Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting, and Dental Assisting Programsa
The following is a press release from the Mendocino County Office of Education:. The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is accepting applications for career training in the medical field. Three different programs start in January 2023: Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting and Dental Assisting. Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/2022InstituteCareerEducation, due Monday, November 14.
mendofever.com
Son Broke Windshield With A Crowbar, Female Causing Disturbance – Ukiah Police Logs 10.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
Subject Robbed At Gunpoint, Male Is Waving A Chair Around In The Air – Ukiah Police Logs 10.23.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
California Attorney General Assessing Mendocino DA’s Potential Conflicts in Deciding the Fate of Noble Waidelich Criminal Complaint
The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received the results of...
mendofever.com
Distracted Driving Stop Results in Fort Bragg Fentanyl Bust
A routine traffic stop for cell phone use resulted in Fort Bragg Police officers discovering fentanyl in both pill and powder form and over $12,000 in the possession of an alleged street dealer. Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez was seen using his cell phone...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
kymkemp.com
PG&E Flying Along North Coast
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
mendofever.com
Male Smoking Near Gas Pumps, Subject Moving Cones Around – Ukiah Police Logs 10.21.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
mendofever.com
Cat Shot By BB Gun, Theft Of Phone – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law.
The Mendocino Voice
The Mendocino Setlist: October 27- November 2
MENDOCINO Co., 10/25/22 – This week’s Setlist is Halloween heavy, so if you’re up for jamming out while wearing your finest costume you’ll have plenty of options. Not into the spooky scene? Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered. Don’t forget to check out our list of family-friendly Halloween events here.
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
mendofever.com
Elliot’s Christmas Tree Employee Found Dead at Ukiah Fairgrounds—Cause Likely ‘On-Going Medical Issues’
A man in his 40s from the Potter Valley area died yesterday afternoon at the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Detectives determined the man’s passing was likely the result of ongoing medical issues. California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer Olegario Marin told us his agency is taking the lead on the investigation...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Ziggy,’ ‘Ruby,’ ‘Max,’ ‘Bella’ and ‘Violet’
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control’s kennels have many dogs and puppies of all ages waiting to move to their new homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, border collie, Chihuahua, dachshund, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Rottweiler and treeing walker coonhound.
Lake County News
Small public safety power shutoff planned for parts of California through the weekend and on Monday
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said that a wind event is expected to lead to a small public safety power shutoff over the weekend and into early next week. While the company said that the shutoff will begin in some parts of the states on...
