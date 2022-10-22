ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

mendofever.com

Theft Of Phone, Fight On Main Street – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.23.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win

The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
WILLITS, CA
Lake County News

With shelter full, Clearlake officials seek new homes for adoptable dogs

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s animal shelter is filled with dogs ready for adoption, and officials are asking community members for help in fostering and adopting the pets. At Thursday’s Clearlake City Council meeting, shelter staff presented some of the adoptable dogs as is common...
CLEARLAKE, CA
mendofever.com

MCOE Accepting Applications for Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting, and Dental Assisting Programsa

The following is a press release from the Mendocino County Office of Education:. The Mendocino County Office of Education (MCOE) is accepting applications for career training in the medical field. Three different programs start in January 2023: Phlebotomy, Medical Assisting and Dental Assisting. Applications are available online at https://bit.ly/2022InstituteCareerEducation, due Monday, November 14.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

California Attorney General Assessing Mendocino DA’s Potential Conflicts in Deciding the Fate of Noble Waidelich Criminal Complaint

The California Attorney General’s Office confirmed Thursday that it is assessing whether Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster is free of potential conflicts in deciding the fate of a criminal complaint against former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich. The state move comes weeks after Eyster received the results of...
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

Distracted Driving Stop Results in Fort Bragg Fentanyl Bust

A routine traffic stop for cell phone use resulted in Fort Bragg Police officers discovering fentanyl in both pill and powder form and over $12,000 in the possession of an alleged street dealer. Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez was seen using his cell phone...
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
HONEYDEW, CA
kymkemp.com

PG&E Flying Along North Coast

As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Cat Shot By BB Gun, Theft Of Phone – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.24.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
The Mendocino Voice

The Mendocino Setlist: October 27- November 2

MENDOCINO Co., 10/25/22 – This week’s Setlist is Halloween heavy, so if you’re up for jamming out while wearing your finest costume you’ll have plenty of options. Not into the spooky scene? Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered. Don’t forget to check out our list of family-friendly Halloween events here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: ‘Ziggy,’ ‘Ruby,’ ‘Max,’ ‘Bella’ and ‘Violet’

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control’s kennels have many dogs and puppies of all ages waiting to move to their new homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of American blue heeler, border collie, Chihuahua, dachshund, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Rottweiler and treeing walker coonhound.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

