theapopkavoice.com
Blue Darters rally; Wekiva stalled
The Apopka Blue Darters continued their winning ways last Friday with a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Lake Mary. Unfortunately, the Wekiva Mustangs could not rally, falling to the Jones Tigers 21-7. Apopka 21, Lake Mary 17. Call them the Cardiac Darters. For the fourth time this season, the Apopka Blue...
DeLand, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Breaking: East River (Orlando) quarterback dies in car accident
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nick Miner, a three-year varsity quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, died Saturday night in a car accident, according to his head coach Tony Piccalo. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Orange County for three years. He had more ...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you are looking for new cool restaurants in Florida, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Family and friends mourn the loss of East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — East River High School is mourning the loss of its starting football quarterback. Eighteen-year-old Nick Miner was killed when the driver of a Honda crashed into his truck as he was trying to tow a friend out of a ditch. There is a growing memorial...
High school quarterback killed while helping driver on the side of the road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida community is mourning the loss of a high school quarterback who was killed while trying to help a friend who was stuck on the side of the road. Nick Miner, 18, was helping to tow a friend’s pickup truck out of a roadside...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
After Ian displaced students at The Place, residents received revised rental conditions
After Hurricane Ian flooded local apartment complex The Place at Alafaya, affected UCF students and families were expecting compassion and assistance; instead, they received a revised rental agreement. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Place, which is just minutes away from UCF, got 5 feet of water from flash...
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2022
So many marvelous additions have come to Orlando in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for the rest of 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting... The post Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2022 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
orangeobserver.com
Deer Island tops Winter Garden-area sales from Oct. 1 to 6
A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 1 to 6. The home at 106 Mericam Court, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 3, for $1,120,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,250 square feet of living area. Days on market: Eight.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
fox35orlando.com
'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood,...
WESH
Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
WESH
Orlando man charged with attempted murder of 2 Polk County deputies
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested in Polk County and charged with the attempted murder of two deputies there. Investigators say Carl Dunlap was arrested back on Oct. 7. They say he was wanted for burglaries committed at a couple of convenience stores in Polk...
Reward offered for information in murder near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for help solving a murder near downtown Orlando on Oct. 9. Officers were called to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a man lying in the street. See map of location below:. When police arrived, they...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
