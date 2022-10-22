ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

theapopkavoice.com

Blue Darters rally; Wekiva stalled

The Apopka Blue Darters continued their winning ways last Friday with a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Lake Mary. Unfortunately, the Wekiva Mustangs could not rally, falling to the Jones Tigers 21-7. Apopka 21, Lake Mary 17. Call them the Cardiac Darters. For the fourth time this season, the Apopka Blue...
APOPKA, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

DeLand, October 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The St Malachy School basketball team will have a game with DeLand-Weldon High School on October 25, 2022, 15:30:00.
DELAND, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

After Ian displaced students at The Place, residents received revised rental conditions

After Hurricane Ian flooded local apartment complex The Place at Alafaya, affected UCF students and families were expecting compassion and assistance; instead, they received a revised rental agreement. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Place, which is just minutes away from UCF, got 5 feet of water from flash...
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Deer Island tops Winter Garden-area sales from Oct. 1 to 6

A home on Deer Island topped all Winter Garden-area residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 1 to 6. The home at 106 Mericam Court, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 3, for $1,120,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths and 2,250 square feet of living area. Days on market: Eight.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Wawa wild boar': Man spots wild hog yards away from Florida store

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man visiting a Wawa in Florida said he was surprised to find two wild hogs roaming just 50 yards or so from the convenience store. The store is located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gallie and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Man, woman dead in Central Florida motorcycle crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died following a crash in Melbourne Sunday night. According to Melbourne police, it happened in the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road around 6 p.m. According to investigators, a 77-year-old woman was driving a sedan west on Sarno Road. When...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL

