Stonewall, LA

North DeSoto freshman leads Griffins to first 8-0 start in school history

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 4 days ago

STONEWALL – North DeSoto football coach Dennis Dunn has coached some of the best quarterbacks in North Louisiana’s modern history – Evangel’s Josh Booty, Phillip Deas, Brock Berlin, Brent Rawls, John David Booty and Denny Rodney Duron.

But of that group, Josh Booty was the only one who started under center as a freshman and that was before Dunn arrived on the Evangel Christian Academy campus. Fast forward a couple of centimeters in time and Dunn finally has a freshman under center. Without putting too much pressure on Luke Delafield prior to his need for a real shave, the youngster just might end up in the same talent sphere as some of the aforementioned quarterbacks.

Delafield was certainly masterful in managing the Griffins’ 48-6 victory over Huntington Friday night in Griffin Stadium. With Brian Banks running for three scores and his defense playing lights out against a usually potent Raiders' offense, Delafield didn’t have to do as much as normal. He threw for about 150 yards and a score while Isaiah Jamison, who got to play because the Griffins’ starting linebacker was injured Thursday in practice, pulled down three interceptions.

That allowed North DeSoto (8-0, 5-0) to get to eight wins for the first time since the school opened in 1982. The Raiders (5-3, 4-1) never could get untracked without making a mistake.

Huntington senior quarterback Kamron Evans, the Shreveport-area passing leader through seven weeks of action, injured his shoulder in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game.

Delafield won the Griffins’ job in the spring when 2021 starter Sam Odom, his first cousin, skipped football to play baseball.

“Luke was our only quarterback in the spring, so he took every rep. And we were sold he was going to be able to do it, especially after his performance in the scrimmage against DeRidder,” Dunn said. “We had a conversation with Sam at the beginning of the summer and asked him what he wanted to do. He said, ‘if Luke can handle it, I just want to play. Put me back at receiver.’”

Delafield, who has three sisters who have been LSWA All-State softball players, comes from a long line of talented DeSoto athletes. His dad, Wil, lettered in baseball at Northwestern State in 1990. As a quarterback, Delafield is similar to Deas, who set a national record with 11,324 passing yards and 138 touchdowns during his time at Evangel.

“Luke and Phillip are similar in their cerebral approach to the game,” Dunn said. “Understanding coverages and his overall football IQ is very high as a freshman. It was the same for Phillip.”

Evans has been through the ropes of an entire season under center, having been one of the Louisiana leaders in passing yardage last season. His command of the Raiders' offense with a bevy of talented skill players over the past two seasons has allowed him to win 14 football games as a starter.

“There is a calmness Kam brings to the huddle - he has ‘been there' before when it comes to big games. That means a lot,” Huntington coach Steve Dennis said. “I think experience and reps at Friday night speed in the same system is what matters most - that more than age leads to success. Kam has spent three years in our current offense - he has a lot of reps making the right read.”

Evans was the first quarterback in the area to surpass 2,000 passing yards this fall. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has collegiate offers from UL Monroe, Northwestern State and Texas Southern with more likely to follow.

“He is very mature, has a natural feel for where the receivers will be on the field and his arm talent is elite,” Dennis said. “He is his own person, and sets himself apart from others in his own way.”

Dunn has had a lot of opportunities to see what it takes to make a quarterback special. And there are a lot of tangibles and intangibles both Delafield and Evans share – pocket presence, accuracy and arm strength, but using touch when necessary. Also, keeping their eyes downfield and feeling the rush without dropping their eyes.

“Having leadership ability beyond their age. Mental toughness,” Dunn said. “And being a warrior with a competitive winner’s heart.”

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

