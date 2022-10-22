ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Phillies overcome early miscues to take Game 3 over Padres, 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evoj1_0iiX81mV00
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (58) shake hands after getting the last out in the ninth inning during Game 3 of the NLCS. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from advancing to the World Series after knocking off the San Diego Padres, 4-2, in Game 3 of the NLCS on Friday.

Both of the Padres' runs in Game 3 came off errors, but the Phillies overcame the miscues to gain a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

After starter Ranger Suarez pitched a clean inning in the top of the first, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber opened the scoring with a lead-off home run off Padres starter Joe Musgrove.

In the fourth inning, with the Phillies still nursing a 1-0 lead, their defense began to let them down.

With runners on first and third and one out, Suarez forced Jake Cronenworth to hit into what looked like a no-doubt, tailor-made double-play ball. However, Jean Segura fumbled the throw to second from shortstop Bryson Stott, allowing the tying run to score.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the Phillies put together a two-out rally to regain the lead.

After Nick Castellanos grounded into a double-play to nullify a Bryce Harper lead-off single, Alec Bohm singled before a Stott line drive sneaked under the glove of a diving Juan Soto in right field for a double.

With runners at second and third, Segura got some redemption after his error, slapping a looping single to right, scoring Bohm and Stott to put the Phillies up 3-1.

In the fifth, an error would bite the Phillies again. This time, a routine chopper got past first baseman Rhys Hoskins, allowing Trent Grisham to reach second leading off the inning. Two batters later, Ha-Seong Kim grounded out to Stott, driving in Grisham to cut the Phillies' lead to 3-2.

In the sixth inning, the Phillies' offense would come up with another clutch hit two-out hit.

After ground outs from J.T. Realmuto and Harper, Castellanos doubled down the left-field line, keeping the inning alive for Bohm to drive him home with a two-bagger, making it 4-2 Phillies.

The Phillies bullpen closed the door from there. Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado pitched scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh before Seranthony Dominguez took the ball in the eighth, nailing down a six-out save to seal the victory for the Phillies.

Dominguez's six-out save is the first by a Phillies pitcher since Tug McGraw closed out the franchise's first World Series against the Kansas City Royals in 1980.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request

The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Harrison Bader Comments On His Time With The Yankees

Harrison Bader got a taste of two magical seasons in 2022. He got to witness the early part of Albert Pujols‘ chase for 700 home runs as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals and got to witness Aaron Judge break the single-season AL home run record after being traded to the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole Sums Up Yankees’ ALCS Loss To Astros: ‘They Beat Us In Every Facet’

Gerrit Cole saw what everyone else did after the Astros swept the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. "They beat us in every facet,” New York’s ace said when asked what it would take to close the gap between the two teams. “My expertise is not in general managing or acquiring or building rosters, so it's hard for me to answer, but I watched the series, and I didn't really see an area where we played better than them."
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker

Kliff Kingsbury has joke about 49ers’ big trade

One would expect Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to be a bit concerned after the rival San Francisco 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. That is apparently not the case — at least not yet. Kingsbury dropped a funny one-liner Monday at his press conference when discussing the McCaffrey trade....
KANSAS STATE
Yardbarker

Braves 2023 Potential Free Agent Targets: Left Field

This begins a series where I will go over all the potential free agent targets for the Braves. As we move on with the offseason, I’ll give more of my opinions on a lot of these guys, but for now, I’ll just be presenting all the options. Also, I’ll only be focusing on positions where the Braves have holes — like shortstop, left field, bullpen etc.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

44K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy