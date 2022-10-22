Phillies overcome early miscues to take Game 3 over Padres, 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (58) shake hands after getting the last out in the ninth inning during Game 3 of the NLCS. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are two wins away from advancing to the World Series after knocking off the San Diego Padres, 4-2, in Game 3 of the NLCS on Friday.

Both of the Padres' runs in Game 3 came off errors, but the Phillies overcame the miscues to gain a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

After starter Ranger Suarez pitched a clean inning in the top of the first, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber opened the scoring with a lead-off home run off Padres starter Joe Musgrove.

In the fourth inning, with the Phillies still nursing a 1-0 lead, their defense began to let them down.

With runners on first and third and one out, Suarez forced Jake Cronenworth to hit into what looked like a no-doubt, tailor-made double-play ball. However, Jean Segura fumbled the throw to second from shortstop Bryson Stott, allowing the tying run to score.

In the bottom half of the fourth, the Phillies put together a two-out rally to regain the lead.

After Nick Castellanos grounded into a double-play to nullify a Bryce Harper lead-off single, Alec Bohm singled before a Stott line drive sneaked under the glove of a diving Juan Soto in right field for a double.

With runners at second and third, Segura got some redemption after his error, slapping a looping single to right, scoring Bohm and Stott to put the Phillies up 3-1.

In the fifth, an error would bite the Phillies again. This time, a routine chopper got past first baseman Rhys Hoskins, allowing Trent Grisham to reach second leading off the inning. Two batters later, Ha-Seong Kim grounded out to Stott, driving in Grisham to cut the Phillies' lead to 3-2.

In the sixth inning, the Phillies' offense would come up with another clutch hit two-out hit.

After ground outs from J.T. Realmuto and Harper, Castellanos doubled down the left-field line, keeping the inning alive for Bohm to drive him home with a two-bagger, making it 4-2 Phillies.

The Phillies bullpen closed the door from there. Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado pitched scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh before Seranthony Dominguez took the ball in the eighth, nailing down a six-out save to seal the victory for the Phillies.

Dominguez's six-out save is the first by a Phillies pitcher since Tug McGraw closed out the franchise's first World Series against the Kansas City Royals in 1980.