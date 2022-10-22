ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Wildwood over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Kaydence Oakley scored four goals to lead Wildwood to a 4-1 win over Gloucester Catholic, in Wildwood. Wildwood (6-11) led 3-0 at the half. Sinaia Strohman-Hills made five saves in the win. Gloucester Catholic fell to 3-11.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Donovan Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Kieran Barlow scored twice to lead Spotswood to a 4-3 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. The Griffins (4-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Spotswood outscored the home team 3-1 in the second half. Aidan Collins added on a goal and an assist for the Chargers
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Woodstown - Boys soccer recap

Jayden Tossie and David Cuevas scored one goal each for Glassboro in its 2-1 win over Woodstown in Woodstown. Marcus Brown made six saves in the victory. Bryce Ayars scored the goal for Woodstown.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Metuchen holds off Cranford

Junior Nick Calantoni’s 40-yard one-touch volley gave Metuchen a cushion lead in the first half on its way to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Metuchen. Seniors Jake Chinchar and Antoni Zanieki each scored as well for Metuchen (10-8), which is seeded 10th in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit seventh-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday in the first round. Junior Isaac Taegar and senior Henry Busch chipped in with an assist apiece.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford tops Triton - Boys soccer recap

Tommy Newman posted a hat-trick for Deptford as it defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Deptford (8-5-1) held a 1-0 lead over Triton at the half. Matthew Schilling and Aidan Doerr also had an assist each with Collin Peters posting seven saves in goal. Mark Barry had seven saves for Triton
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw

St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs

Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap

Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap

Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1).
CLARK, NJ
NJ.com

Summit over Columbia - Field hockey recap

Darcey Chapman posted two goals and two assists as Summit rolled to a 7-0 win over Columbia in Maplewood. Lily Spinner earned the shutout for Summit (11-5-1). Jen Natunen, Marrin Darcy, Sutton Girr, Ava Garvey, and Juliet Webb also scored in the win. Columbia fell to 7-9 on the season.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton man charged in daylight killing

A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

