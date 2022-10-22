Read full article on original website
Field hockey: No. 14 Moorestown shuts out Cherry Hill West
Adelae Chierici and Sydney Kowalczyk each posted a goal and an assist to lead Moorestown, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-0 win over Cherry Hill West in Cherry Hill. Izzy Leese also scored for Moorestown (12-6). Soph Mazza made seven saves to earn the shutout. Cherry...
Wildwood over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Kaydence Oakley scored four goals to lead Wildwood to a 4-1 win over Gloucester Catholic, in Wildwood. Wildwood (6-11) led 3-0 at the half. Sinaia Strohman-Hills made five saves in the win. Gloucester Catholic fell to 3-11. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Spotswood over Donovan Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Kieran Barlow scored twice to lead Spotswood to a 4-3 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. The Griffins (4-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Spotswood outscored the home team 3-1 in the second half. Aidan Collins added on a goal and an assist for the Chargers...
Rancocas Valley over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Carly Seal erupted for four goals and an assist in Rancocas Valley’s 7-0 win over Burlington Township in Mount Holly. Paige Gray scored a goal and set up two others for Rancocas Valley, which improved to 11-6-1. Burlington Township fell to 8-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Glassboro over Woodstown - Boys soccer recap
Jayden Tossie and David Cuevas scored one goal each for Glassboro in its 2-1 win over Woodstown in Woodstown. Marcus Brown made six saves in the victory. Bryce Ayars scored the goal for Woodstown. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Boys soccer: Metuchen holds off Cranford
Junior Nick Calantoni’s 40-yard one-touch volley gave Metuchen a cushion lead in the first half on its way to a 3-2 win over Cranford in Metuchen. Seniors Jake Chinchar and Antoni Zanieki each scored as well for Metuchen (10-8), which is seeded 10th in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit seventh-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven on Thursday in the first round. Junior Isaac Taegar and senior Henry Busch chipped in with an assist apiece.
Deptford tops Triton - Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman posted a hat-trick for Deptford as it defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Deptford (8-5-1) held a 1-0 lead over Triton at the half. Matthew Schilling and Aidan Doerr also had an assist each with Collin Peters posting seven saves in goal. Mark Barry had seven saves for Triton...
Montgomery over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Lopez netted a pair of goals and had an assist, while Grace Seamon scored and collected three assists to lead Montgomery to a 5-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Sofia Bohn and Emma Radley also scored in the victory. Montgomery and West Windsor-Plainsboro South are both now...
Boys soccer: St. Peter’s Prep holds No. 4 Westfield to a draw
St. Peter’s Prep held Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-1 draw in Jersey City. Junior Benedict Nematadzira scored for Westfield (14-1-1), which had won eight in a row prior to the match. Westfield is the top seed in the North Jersey Section 2, Group NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 16th-seeded Watchung Hills on Thursday in the first round.
Boys soccer: Roxbury blanks Mendham ahead of sectional playoffs
Seniors Gabe Ruitenberg and Aiden Metz and sophomore Asher Metz each had a goal and an assist as Roxbury shut out Mendham 5-0 in Mendham. Senior Justin Gil and sophomore Erik Larrahando had a goal apiece for Roxbury (11-6), which has won three of its last four games. Junior Noah Matthews and senior Tim Wilk chipped in with an assist each while junior keeper Connor Stark finished with seven saves.
Matawan over Sayreville - Boys soccer recap
Sean Hart scored two goals to lead the offensive attack as Matawan outscored Sayreville 6-5 in a battle in Matawan. Nico Skeete added a goal while Aaron Kalish finished with one goal and two assists for Matawan (6-8-1). Andrew Battipaglia and Evan Arendt also found the back of the net...
Girls Volleyball: No. 18 Old Bridge takes down Monroe in GMCT championship (PHOTOS)
Top-seeded Old Bridge, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Monroe in straight-sets, 25-21, 25-11, in the final round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Matawan. Leena Tran and Malina Sullivan both recorded nine kills in the victory while Victoria Nazarova had six and Abigail Jazmin notched...
Shore Conference Tournament field hockey quartefinal round recap, Oct. 25
Maggie McCrae had a hat-trick for top-seeded Shore, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated ninth-seeded Colts neck 6-1 in West Long Branch. Shore (14-2-1) outshot Colts Neck 21-6 in the game. Maddie Malfa also had two goals and an assist with Emma Haynes tallying a goal...
Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap
Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Summit over Columbia - Field hockey recap
Darcey Chapman posted two goals and two assists as Summit rolled to a 7-0 win over Columbia in Maplewood. Lily Spinner earned the shutout for Summit (11-5-1). Jen Natunen, Marrin Darcy, Sutton Girr, Ava Garvey, and Juliet Webb also scored in the win. Columbia fell to 7-9 on the season.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
N.J. man’s mullet, grown during the pandemic, finishes near the top in national competition
When it comes to hair for Eric Kormann, it’s all about business in the front, party in the back; better known as the mullet. And now his hair has given the 41-year-old Penns Grove resident some national acclaim as he placed in the top 25 of the “mane event” in the USA Mullet Championship last week.
See the Kingsway Regional High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at band competitions around the state. On Sunday, Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich hosted and performed in a large South Jersey competition featuring 15 bands. With the season...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
