Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
By a whisker: Flower Mound girls edge Southlake Carroll by 1 point to win Region I-6A XC title; Coppell, Prosper, Plano West qualify for state
Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place. “We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he...
starlocalmedia.com
Terrell continues growth at QB for Lewisville
It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.
starlocalmedia.com
Heartbreak: Marcus boys, Flower Mound girls bow out in Region I-6A water polo final
LEWISVILLE – The resolve of the Marcus boys water polo team was being put to the test. Southlake Carroll took an 8-6 lead with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Region I-6A final at Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center after Marcus had stormed out to a two-goal advantage in the first quarter.
starlocalmedia.com
Area runners look to make mark at Region I-6A cross country meet
Some of the top cross country runners in Texas will descend on Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Monday for the Region I-6A meet, looking to punch their tickets into the Class 6A state meet. For top-ranked Flower Mound, Monday’s meet represents the penultimate step to what the Lady Jaguars...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville 2025 update: this year’s completions, slated projects for 2023
The Lewisville City Council unanimously adopted the Lewisville 2025 plan on July 14, 2014 and as 2025 is approaching, the city has made major progress in its implementation of ideas. The Lewisville 2025 plan was developed during more than a year of public input and discussion that gathered hundreds of...
starlocalmedia.com
Old Town Lewisville and the women-owned businesses who make up the city's downtown district
October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Old Town Lewisville has some of the most committed women-owned small businesses in the state of Texas. Meet some of the women and businesses that are providing for the city. Andy Lovell — Andy’s Floral Events.
starlocalmedia.com
This McKinney couple invites you to trick-or-treat at their home in the historic downtown
At the corner of North College and Tucker streets in historic downtown McKinney, a cemetery sits in the front yard of Don and Caren Stembridge’s home. There is also a used coffin delivery, a witch’s corner, a “creepy playground” and even an automated see-saw with two frightful figures sitting idle.
starlocalmedia.com
Accident results in one fatality, multiple injuries in Carrollton
On Monday night, Carrollton and Addison emergency personnel responded to a fatality accident at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane, according to police reports. The incident resulted in one fatality and multiple serious injuries. As of approximately 7 p.m., all lanes of Marsh Lane were closed due to the accident investigation.
starlocalmedia.com
Thousands flock to Beware! of the Square in Celina for a spooky, fun good time
The Celina downtown square was filled with fun and fright on Saturday evening during the Beware! of the Square Part IV event. Celina lived up to its title as the Halloween Capital of North Texas, as thousands of trick-or-treaters and their families took part in the various events available, visited local booths for candy, toured a haunted house and more.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet the brains behind Celina's Friday Night Market
Michelle Baggett loves farmers markets. That's why, upon a suggestion from her mother, she helped start Celina's Friday Night Market. The monthly event has since become a foundational part of programming in downtown Celina, bringing together community members, visitors and vendors on a regular basis. She serves as market director.
starlocalmedia.com
5 things to do in the Leader communities the week of October 23
Cooler weather is finally here and Halloween is right around the corner. Take a look at five events this week going on in Lewisville and Carrollton that help celebrate the fall season including festivals, movie showings and more. Castle Hills Fall Festival.
starlocalmedia.com
City, community officials break ground on new Municipal Community Complex, McKinney City Hall
Not even the rain could dampen the spirit of city officials and community members as ground was broken on the soon-to-be-built new McKinney Municipal Community Complex which will also house the new McKinney City Hall on Monday, October 24. In 2019, voters passed a $50 million bond proposition to serve...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police arrest Grand Prairie man for deadly conduct
On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive. Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing...
starlocalmedia.com
How Allen has served as an epicenter for the skate community
Nate Smith says you really see people's personality through skateboarding. Since 2005, the city of Allen has drawn people from all over the metroplex to visit the Edge Skate Park at 201 St Mary Dr.
starlocalmedia.com
Multiple departments responded to assist McKinney with structure fire
“This was a very intense fire that took a huge number of resources and hours of hard work to extinguish,” said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “As always, the most important thing is the safety of the residents and our firefighters.”
starlocalmedia.com
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Fire destroys multiple structures in downtown McKinney
The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a call for a structure fire just after midnight Monday. Fire crews arrived to find fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ located at 506 Wilcox St. A resident was safely evacuated from a residential structure that...
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know teacher and Plano volunteer, Candace Hickey
In addition to her work as a first grade teacher, Candace Hickey volunteers at The Storehouse of Collin County with her triplets. Let's get to know Candace Hickey in this week's Plano Star Courier Community Spotlight. Tell our readers a little bit about you.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney City Hall Groundbreaking Event
McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes discusses the impact the new Municipal Community Complex and McKinney City Hall will have on the city of McKinney. In 2019, voters passed a $50 million bond proposition to serve as a major source of funding for a Municipal Community Complex that will house the new McKinney City Hall.
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer addresses mayoral initiatives, city challenges during State of the City presentation
The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer spoke at The Colony Chamber of Commerce’s leadership lunch at the Cascades Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 20. He spoke about this year’s mayoral initiatives, city updates, and challenges the city is addressing. Over the past several years, The Colony has appointed several...
starlocalmedia.com
How this McKinney business owner is using inspiration from nature to impact the community
Betsabe Coston grew up surrounded by nature. Today, she is the owner of Vita Verde Botanicals and Co-Owner of Native McKinney in the downtown square. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Comments / 0