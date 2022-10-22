ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

By a whisker: Flower Mound girls edge Southlake Carroll by 1 point to win Region I-6A XC title; Coppell, Prosper, Plano West qualify for state

Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place. “We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Terrell continues growth at QB for Lewisville

It’s not easy to follow in the footsteps of a quarterback that had been as productive as Lewisville alum and Boise State freshman Taylen Green. But for junior Ethan Terrell, he has taken over the reins and helped to lead the Farmers to two of their best seasons in recent history.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Area runners look to make mark at Region I-6A cross country meet

Some of the top cross country runners in Texas will descend on Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock on Monday for the Region I-6A meet, looking to punch their tickets into the Class 6A state meet. For top-ranked Flower Mound, Monday’s meet represents the penultimate step to what the Lady Jaguars...
LUBBOCK, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Accident results in one fatality, multiple injuries in Carrollton

On Monday night, Carrollton and Addison emergency personnel responded to a fatality accident at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane, according to police reports. The incident resulted in one fatality and multiple serious injuries. As of approximately 7 p.m., all lanes of Marsh Lane were closed due to the accident investigation.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Thousands flock to Beware! of the Square in Celina for a spooky, fun good time

The Celina downtown square was filled with fun and fright on Saturday evening during the Beware! of the Square Part IV event. Celina lived up to its title as the Halloween Capital of North Texas, as thousands of trick-or-treaters and their families took part in the various events available, visited local booths for candy, toured a haunted house and more.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the brains behind Celina's Friday Night Market

Michelle Baggett loves farmers markets. That's why, upon a suggestion from her mother, she helped start Celina's Friday Night Market. The monthly event has since become a foundational part of programming in downtown Celina, bringing together community members, visitors and vendors on a regular basis. She serves as market director.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano police arrest Grand Prairie man for deadly conduct

On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive. Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know teacher and Plano volunteer, Candace Hickey

In addition to her work as a first grade teacher, Candace Hickey volunteers at The Storehouse of Collin County with her triplets. Let's get to know Candace Hickey in this week's Plano Star Courier Community Spotlight. Tell our readers a little bit about you.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney City Hall Groundbreaking Event

McKinney City Manager Paul Grimes discusses the impact the new Municipal Community Complex and McKinney City Hall will have on the city of McKinney. In 2019, voters passed a $50 million bond proposition to serve as a major source of funding for a Municipal Community Complex that will house the new McKinney City Hall.
MCKINNEY, TX

