NebraskaTV
High School Volleyball Sub-District Scores
KEARNEY. Neb. — Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0) Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0) Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0) BDS def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0) Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0) Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25 (3-0) Cambridge...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials approve construction of temporary casino in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another Nebraska casino will be popping up in the coming months, this time in Grand Island. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the construction of the temporary casino on Monday. Construction will begin immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park, according to a...
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
NebraskaTV
Teacher survey latest rift over education in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An unofficial teacher survey is the latest flashpoint over the future of education in Grand Island. As Election Day nears, there's debate over who's got a better grasp on what teachers are facing – the school board or a political action committee known as Chaperone.
NebraskaTV
Several fire crews battle wildfire near Ravenna
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — Crews battled a wildfire southwest of Ravenna into the late hours Sunday. Officials said a fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. in a bean field, along 280th Road and Sodtown Road. Due to the dryness and windy conditions, the blaze stretched 2.5 miles in length and around a half mile wide.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department issues burn ban
KEARNEY, Neb. — Due to dry conditions, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner is issuing a burning ban until the city receives measurable moisture. Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. KVFD Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner also encourages residents...
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Whooping Cranes Migrating Spotted, Wildlife Management Area Temporarily Closed — Nebraska
The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, located north of Fairfield, Nebraska, has been temporarily closed due to two whooping cranes that are migrating through the area. When endangered whooping cranes establish temporary residence on land that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owns or manages, the closure is a standard operating procedure for the organization.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Jury trial for Kearney shooting case continued
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: Gino Liban jury trial continued to 9 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Status hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28. ORIGINAL STORY: A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a Grand Island teen accused in a shooting in Kearney. Buffalo County District Court...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Police investigating ATM theft
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Police are investigating an ATM theft that occurred early Tuesday morning. Around 7 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of an abandoned vehicle with the engine running. A 2004 Dodge Ram truck was later located in 300 block of East 48th Street and was determined to have been stolen from the Sterling Apartment complex.
NebraskaTV
Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era
A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
Kearney Hub
Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary
KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
NebraskaTV
Five teens charged in connection to September drug deal turned shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Five men face multiple charges following a shooting last month that left a teen in critical condition. Cecil Battles, 18, Andrew Owens, 19, Jaireon Corteez Harris, 20, Markeese Williams, 19, all of Kansas City, Kansas, and Alexander Mendoza-Villicana, are all charged in Hall County Court with attempted second-degree murder, six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, three counts of being an accessory to a felony, one count of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, third-degree assault, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating vape shop burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a vape shop was burglarized twice in less than a week. Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Gorilla Glass Company, 1504 N. Eddy Street, in reference to a burglary. It was reported that the business’ front door was smashed with a rock.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues
EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man indicted on federal meth distribution charge
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is one of 16 charged in federal court after a grand jury for the District of Nebraska returned an indictment in his case. Jose Guerrero-Lopez, 29, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According...
KSNB Local4
‘It’s worse than I thought’: Chaperone survey reveals alarming results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Chaperone conducted a new survey of 211 teachers that has sent shockwaves across the Grand Island Public School system. The political action group has taken aim at the embattled school district for months. The survey focused on job satisfaction and the teachers’ feelings toward district...
