Kearney, NE

NebraskaTV

High School Volleyball Sub-District Scores

KEARNEY. Neb. — Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0) Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0) Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0) BDS def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0) Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0) Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25 (3-0) Cambridge...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Teacher survey latest rift over education in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An unofficial teacher survey is the latest flashpoint over the future of education in Grand Island. As Election Day nears, there's debate over who's got a better grasp on what teachers are facing – the school board or a political action committee known as Chaperone.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Several fire crews battle wildfire near Ravenna

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — Crews battled a wildfire southwest of Ravenna into the late hours Sunday. Officials said a fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. in a bean field, along 280th Road and Sodtown Road. Due to the dryness and windy conditions, the blaze stretched 2.5 miles in length and around a half mile wide.
RAVENNA, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie

KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
LEXINGTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Volunteer Fire Department issues burn ban

KEARNEY, Neb. — Due to dry conditions, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner is issuing a burning ban until the city receives measurable moisture. Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. KVFD Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner also encourages residents...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Endangered Whooping Cranes Migrating Spotted, Wildlife Management Area Temporarily Closed — Nebraska

The Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, located north of Fairfield, Nebraska, has been temporarily closed due to two whooping cranes that are migrating through the area. When endangered whooping cranes establish temporary residence on land that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission owns or manages, the closure is a standard operating procedure for the organization.
FAIRFIELD, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Jury trial for Kearney shooting case continued

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: Gino Liban jury trial continued to 9 a.m. Jan. 3, 2023. Status hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28. ORIGINAL STORY: A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a Grand Island teen accused in a shooting in Kearney. Buffalo County District Court...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney Police investigating ATM theft

KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney Police are investigating an ATM theft that occurred early Tuesday morning. Around 7 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of an abandoned vehicle with the engine running. A 2004 Dodge Ram truck was later located in 300 block of East 48th Street and was determined to have been stolen from the Sterling Apartment complex.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Prosser community hosts harvest bee to honor the end of an era

A harvest bee took place around Prosser, Nebraska Friday. The community came together to pay tribute and help the Ruhter family harvest a final crop. Hard work, good memories, and some tears brought out the best of those close to Sam Ruhter. “Today was the end of an era, Sam,...
PROSSER, NE
Kearney Hub

Police investigating another Kearney bank ATM burglary

KEARNEY — For the second time in 10 months, a Kearney bank ATM has been broken into and cash stolen. Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 200 block of East 48th Street for a report of a vehicle abandoned with the engine running. Officers located a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup in the area of 48th Street and Avenue F.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Five teens charged in connection to September drug deal turned shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Five men face multiple charges following a shooting last month that left a teen in critical condition. Cecil Battles, 18, Andrew Owens, 19, Jaireon Corteez Harris, 20, Markeese Williams, 19, all of Kansas City, Kansas, and Alexander Mendoza-Villicana, are all charged in Hall County Court with attempted second-degree murder, six counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, three counts of being an accessory to a felony, one count of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, third-degree assault, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating vape shop burglaries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a vape shop was burglarized twice in less than a week. Around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Gorilla Glass Company, 1504 N. Eddy Street, in reference to a burglary. It was reported that the business’ front door was smashed with a rock.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues

EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man indicted on federal meth distribution charge

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is one of 16 charged in federal court after a grand jury for the District of Nebraska returned an indictment in his case. Jose Guerrero-Lopez, 29, is charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

