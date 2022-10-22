Read full article on original website
25 Sports- High School Monday- October 24, 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - High school football teams celebrate practicing for the playoffs plus we look back at Week 9. Volleyball regionals begin with Bloomington Central Catholic, Eureka and Lexington all winning 1st round matches.
Illini scrimmage ahead of season-opening exhibition with Quincy
WCIA — Before the next time Illinois football gets back on the gridiron, basketball season will be underway for Brad Underwood and his Fighting Illini. The Illini return to the State Farm Center for an exhibition game with Quincy on Friday. This season, Illinois opted for the one exhibition game with a D-II opponent and […]
Illinois Basketball: Illini depth takes hit with Luke Goode on the mend
Ahead of this week’s exhibition game against Quincy, the Illinois basketball program has been struck with some bad news. The Illini had a really good class of 2021 enter the program before last season. This group helped Illinois get back to the second round of the NCAA tournament, and they are the foundation for future success of the program.
Local marching bands win top honors
(1470 WMBD) - Two local high school bands were top winners over the weekend. The Morton High School Marching Band was crowned Grand Champion at the Illinois State Marching Band competition on Saturday. Morton won Class 2A in the preliminaries, then returned to the finals for the big win. It...
Illinois has a new champion pork chop sandwich
Fifty-eight high schools competed for the title of Best Concession Stand Pork Chop Sandwich. The pairings for the Illinois High School Association football playoffs are set, but one champion has already been crowned. The 2022 Pork & Pigskins contest, sponsored by the IHSA and Illinois Pork Producers, has a new champion concession stand pork chop sandwich: Hall High School in Spring Valley. Hall’s athletic director and assistant principal Eric Bryant talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about what makes the sandwich a champion, about the booster club, HBO (Hall Booster Organization) and the great work the volunteers do to raise money for pretty much anything the school needs, from Chromebooks to chairs.
Metamora’s ‘Secret Weapon’ Having Big Senior Year After Two Knee Surgeries
METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mia Querciagrossa is a big part of the Mid-Illini champion Metamora volleyball team. Even if some people are just realizing it. “I think it’s awesome that I get to be in this spot,” said Querciagrossa. “I am able to push through a lot of team’s blocks. It’s unexpected and throws them […]
U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships coming to the River City
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ice skating lovers take note - The U.S. Synchronized Skating National Champions are coming to Peoria next year. Tickets for the March 1-4, 2023 event went on sale Tuesday. Right now, there are about 600 teams around the country looking to compete - but only...
How YOU should feel about the rest of Illinois’ season
As your Fighting Illini head into Lincoln and Week 9 of the 2022 college football season, take a minute to look at the Big Ten West standings. Illinois is in sole possession of first place. Don’t make a comment. Don’t send a tweet. Don’t post it on Instagram....
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Much needed rain headed to Central Illinois Monday night and Tuesday
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – A strong cold front will bring much needed rain to Central Illinois from Monday night through Tuesday night. Temperatures will also struggle to warm as they remain in the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the day. Rain is expected to gradually spread from west...
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
A second chance Saturday night for ‘Second Chance’
PEORIA, Ill. – Peorians of a certain age can, perhaps, relive some of their teen years with a series of performances Saturday night at an event venue that was once a popular hangout. “Another Second Chance” raises money for the TAPS animal shelter in Pekin. It’s at the...
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
Journalism or political mailer: A new Peoria ‘newspaper’ blurs the line
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new publication with obscured origins is showing up in mailboxes around the Peoria area just two weeks before Election Day. On first glance, the Peoria Standard looks like any other paper at a newsstand. It includes local events, pictures of local athletes, and even ads for local organizations. Several sources contacted for this story say they received the Standard for free in their mailboxes Tuesday.
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
OSF looks to build largest mental health hospital in downstate Illinois
OSF HealthCare is seeking regulatory approval to build a 100-bed psychiatric facility in Peoria. It would be the largest adult psychiatric hospital in Illinois south of Chicago. In this edition of Sound Health, OSF's director of behavioral health physician services, Dr. Samuel Sears, explains the facility would help address a...
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
