Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Keyshawn Davis Is A Bad Motherf-----; Ready For Best Of Best Right Now
Shakur Stevenson became a two-weight world champion at just 24 years of age and only 17 fights into his professional career. Stevenson considers Keyshawn Davis capable of accomplishing comparable things very early in his own promising career. The unbeaten Stevenson wouldn’t consider facing Davis because he considers Davis “family,” but the former featherweight and junior lightweight champ claimed during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that the elite lightweight prospect is already capable of beating any other opponent in their division.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko Gives His Thoughts On Shakur Stevenson: "He's A Good Boxer, Smart Boxer"
The undisputed title dreams of Vasiliy Lomachenko appeared to be his for the taking. Yet, with the former two-time Olympic gold medalist lending a helping hand to his native country of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, he opted to place his career on hold. Now, after spending approximately a year near the heart of the war, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is set to return to the ring on October 29th, against Jamaine Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Report: Davis, Garcia Agree To Framework For January Fight; PPV Distributor Sticking Point
Representatives for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are inching toward a deal for the undefeated rivals to square off in a 136-pound fight at some point in January. According to a report Monday night from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, pay-per-view distribution is the significant obstacle that has prevented Davis and Garcia from finalizing their agreement.
Boxing Scene
Luis Ortiz Shakes His Head at Fury Fighting Chisora Next
Luis Ortiz is still shaking his head in disbelief. The former title challenger can’t believe that WBC/lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout that seemingly no one called for on December 3rd. Fury already owns a wide points and knockout victory over Chisora.
Boxing Scene
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts
The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Boxing Scene
Agbeko: I Want Caleb Plant In Nashville; Former Sparring Partner ‘Knows I’m In His Head’
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Now that Sena Agbeko has upset an undefeated prospect in a televised main event, the veteran super middleweight wants to settle a score against a former 168-pound champion. The Ghanian-born, Nashville-based boxer called out former sparring partner Caleb Plant in the immediate aftermath of...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu on Facing Jermell Charlo: This is The Superbowl, The Grand Final
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun. Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu will fight for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January 28 of 2023 (January 29 in Australia).
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Signs With BLK Prime Boxing
The newest promotional outfit in town has secured its second high profile boxer in less than a week. Former four-division titlist Adrien Broner has officially signed with BLK Prime Boxing, the platform formally announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Broner joins the upstart outfit just four days after it was confirmed that three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) would headline the company’s first major Pay-Per-View.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields: I'm The Most Dominant, I'm The Greatest Woman of All Time!
WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields will pursue the biggest challenges out there in 2023. Earlier this month, Shields picked up the biggest win of her career when he fought past amateur rival Savannah Marshall before sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall held a decision...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Suggests That Canelo Will Need To Make Drastic Changes To Beat Bivol
Canelo Alvarez has done his best to distance himself from his recent shortcomings. After pilfering every world at 168-pounds, the Mexican star brazenly made the move seven pounds north. Having competed at the 175-pound weight limit in years past, Alvarez was confident in his ability to face larger men. In his first foray into the light heavyweight division since 2019, the pound-for-pound stalwart took on current WBA titlist, Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Harlem Eubank vs. Tom Farrell Tops York Hall Card, November 25
Unbeaten Brighton man Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KOs) faces the former WBA International Super Lightweight champion Tom Farrell (21-5, 5 KOs) at London’s famous York Hall on Friday November 25, live on Channel 5. Eubank has produced some stunning performances on route to his clash with Farrell, with a...
Boxing Scene
Yamaguchi Falcao, William Silva Aim For Big Wins in Lowell, MA
Fire Fist Boxing Promotions’ Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao and Willian “Babyface” Silva will both fight Saturday, October 29 part of the “Down and Dirty 4” card in Lowell, MA. The reigning NABA Gold and WBC Latino super middleweight champion, Falcao’s outstanding professional record...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: De Carolis-Scardina Rematch, Ryad Merhy, Ivana Habazin
Croatian Ivana Habazin (21-4) headlined the Drazen Petrovic Memorial in Zabok, outscored Australian Diana Prazak (14-5) and won the WBC Silver title. On the undercard cruiserweight Marco Calic (13-1) eased back into action with an easy stoppage over Nikola Mrda (4-8) and Greek heavyweight Marios Kollias (9-2-1) TKO'd Hungarian veteran Ferenc Zsalek in the first.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz's Father: Deontay Wilder is The Fight We Want!
While a potential showdown between former world champions Andy Ruiz and Deontay Wilder is expected in 2023, there are still no details regarding the fight. Both boxers won their semi-WBC eliminators. Last month, Ruiz scored two knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz in a WBC...
Boxing Scene
Schofield: Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis- Only One of Us Can Come Out On Top
Floyd Schofield Jr. has only slightly altered his wish list for the immediate future. The unbeaten 20-year-old lightweight prospect is ready to step up his level of competition after his latest conquest, a first-round knockout of Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. Schofield had his way with the shopworn Rosas (22-6-1, 14KOs) before a left hook produced the ending just 97 seconds into their Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN main event Thursday evening at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Boxing Scene
Romero's Head Trainer Hoping For Isaac Cruz Next: "He’ll Be An Easier Fight Than Tank"
Cromwell “Bullet” Gordon refused to listen to the naysayers. Instead, the former pro boxer turned trainer placed his head down and continued to push Rolando “Rolly” Romero, heading into his showdown against Gervonta Davis on May 28th. A fully packed crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center cheered...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight
Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
Comments / 0