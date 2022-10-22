ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

wvlt.tv

Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee

There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
erienewsnow.com

School bus catches fire at Tennessee high school

WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) -- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WINCHESTER, TN
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats

Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Hamilton County health officials warn of "triple-demic" heading into Flu season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting Tennessee as one of the six states with the highest flu rates in the country. Doctors are now coining the term "Triple-demic" for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19. As for Hamilton County, officials are seeing a surge in RSV and for children, avoiding the disease is almost impossible.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Company to expand Knox operations

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

