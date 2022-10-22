Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum talks game that will define Tennessee
There’s been a lot of talk as to just where the Tennessee Volunteers stand as of late considering this is a team that is one of the only in the nation to remain undefeated and garnered even more attention after in knocked off Alabama, 52-49, in Neyland Stadium. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel provides latest on Cedric Tillman injury, Jaylen McCollough suspension
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel recently met with the media in this week’s press conference, providing some clarity on the injury status of wide receiver Cedric Tillman and the suspension of safety Jaylen McCollough. Tillman was injured against Akron earlier this season and has not played since that game...
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
Tennessee Has All the Top Recruits Talking
The Vols have as much momentum as any program in the country and it's paying dividends on the recruiting trail
localmemphis.com
Tim Howard's daughter is a budding soccer star
Ali Howard is the leading scorer for the nationally-ranked Briarcrest. The Saints compete for a state championship in Chattanooga this week.
erienewsnow.com
School bus catches fire at Tennessee high school
WINCHESTER, Tennessee (WSMV) -- No injuries were reported after a school bus caught fire on Sunday afternoon. According to the Winchester Fire Department, the bus driver went to go fill up the bus with gas and then dropped it off and parked it at the Franklin County High School. All...
WTVCFOX
Husky mistaken for coyote shot in Chattanooga during owners' wedding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A husky named Beowulf is recovering after someone who thought he was a coyote shot him in the snout. Beowulf's owners were getting married at the time. Matt Slayton says Beowulf, who's 7 years old, somehow got loose of his collar and escaped his home. He...
Candidate For Tennessee Governor Arrested At Voting Site
Charles Van Morgan was arrested after police responded to calls of a disturbance.
What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary
The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
Anderson County couple seeking answers after solar company declares bankruptcy
Following a tidal wave of complaints, Pink Energy, formerly known as Power Home Solar, has declared bankruptcy liquidation.
WTVC
More memories of Leslie Jordan; classmates kicked off Hollywood career by kicking him out
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Leslie Jordan connected with many people over the course of his life and career. The ones that worked with Jordan when he first started acting on the theater stage say he was a joy to be around. Caroline Johnson is one of those who are proud...
utdailybeacon.com
Homecoming parade celebrates UT with Smokey-themed floats
Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County health officials warn of "triple-demic" heading into Flu season
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting Tennessee as one of the six states with the highest flu rates in the country. Doctors are now coining the term "Triple-demic" for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19. As for Hamilton County, officials are seeing a surge in RSV and for children, avoiding the disease is almost impossible.
WYSH AM 1380
Company to expand Knox operations
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Hardcoat Technologies LLC officials announced Friday that the company will invest $6.6 million to expand manufacturing operations at its Papermill Drive location in Knoxville. Hardcoat Technologies will create 85 new jobs in Knox County as the...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
WTVCFOX
Inequitable? Substitute teachers in Hamilton County concerned about bonus policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The company that hires substitute teachers for Hamilton County Schools plans to renew its contract by the end of the year. That's prompting some substitute teachers in Hamilton County to call for a change. Education Staffing Solutions (ESS) is whom Hamilton County Schools has hired...
Crews working to contain Cumberland County wildfire
Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County.
