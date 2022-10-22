Read full article on original website
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAA
foxbangor.com
Old Town handles Nokomis 9-0, advances to Class B North semifinals
OLD TOWN – The Coyotes were dominant in the second half Tuesday night, pouring in seven goals in the final 40 minutes to take a 9-0 victory against Nokomis. Alexis DeGrasse found Rhiannon Bousquet for the second goal of the night with 15 minutes left in the first half. In the second, DeGrasse found the net herself, making it 3-0, and just minutes later a goal from Karina Dumond pushed the lead to 4. The Coyotes would score five more in the remaining 30 minutes to take a 9-0 victory over the Warriors. They advance to the Class B North semifinals.
foxbangor.com
Goddard wins second straight NECC Defensive Player of the Week
BANGOR – As Husson Field Hockey nears the end of their season, they’re looking to clinch home field advantage through the playoffs, and have been led defensively by goalie and Portland native Kimmie Goddard. On Monday, the NECC announced that Goddard was the Defensive Player of the Week...
Fatal crash closes Gray Road in Gorham
PORTLAND, Maine — A road in Gorham was closed on Tuesday evening due to what officials are calling a serious crash. The crash was reported in a news release from the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center. Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn confirmed the crash involved a school bus, a...
JUST IN: Car Crashes, Sinks, in Maine Pond Early Tuesday Morning
According to WGME 13, a car ended up in Maine's Peabody Pond early on Tuesday morning. Crew responded in the early morning hours Tuesday to Peabody Pond in the Maine town of Sebago. The car had gone into the water from the boat launch, according to officials. At this time,...
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
Male dragged by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A high school-aged male was dragged by a vehicle in South Portland around 4 p.m. Monday. According to a news release from the South Portland Police Department on Monday evening, the male was being dropped off at home by a classmate after school when he got his hand caught in a car door.
It’s Time for a Bypass of Route 302 in Windham, Maine, After What I Experienced
I decided on the way home from Hannaford at the Windham Mall last Sunday that I would stop at Dairy Queen and grab some lunch. They've got a good deal on their double cheeseburger meal for a few hours around lunchtime. So I pulled into the center turning lane just before DQ and waited as there was a line of cars in it backed up at the light. Most of them weren't supposed to be there.
Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
NECN
Child Driver Crashes Car into Maine Church
A large hole in the side of a church in Westbrook, Maine, is now covered in plywood after a car drove through the walls of a room in that building Sunday. According to Gary Wagner, assistant fire chief for the City of Westbrook, a boy who is roughly 10 years old was behind the wheel of the car at the time.
Maine High School Student Dragged For Half a Mile Down The Road Behind Classmate’s Car
A Maine high school student was dragged for more than half a mile behind a car on Monday afternoon. WGME 13 reported that a high school student from South Portland was being dropped off at his home after school by another student before the incident occured. After the boy got...
WPFO
Driver hits utility pole in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Police say a driver crashed into a utility pole in Cumberland early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Main Street near 322 Main Street. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. According to police, the driver hit a utility pole and several mailboxes.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
wabi.tv
Person admits setting nearly 2-dozen roadside fires in Maine
BALDWIN, Maine (WMTW) - Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Maine Forest Service say they have found the person who set more than 20 roadside fires this summer throughout Oxford, Cumberland and York counties. Investigators spent a month looking into the fires and say each one had...
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
19-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash in North Berwick, Maine
A 19-year-old man died early Monday morning after his car went off the road in the southern Maine town of North Berwick. North Berwick Police say Xavier Skidds of Lebanon was driving on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road when his Ford Focus left the roadway and struck several trees.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
penbaypilot.com
Massive duck returns to Belfast Harbor with an updated message: Greater Joy
BELFAST — The mysterious Joy duck that appeared first appeared in Belfast Harbor in August 2021 has made an autumn return, reappearing sometime before dawn Oct. 21. The only difference between the two appearances appears to be the name; whereas a single Joy originally adorned the duck, this time around the message is greater joy.
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
