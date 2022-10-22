ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kuhlman scores tiebreaking goal, Kraken beat Avalanche 3-2

By Michael Kelly, The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156Sil_0iiX6XCC00

DENVER (AP) — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night.

Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.

Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado, which has dropped two straight.

Kuhlman put the Kraken ahead when he maneuvered around Kurtis McDermid and beat Pavel Francouz with 7:54 left in the third.

The game was scoreless after the first period but the teams combined for three goals in the first six minutes of the second. Schwartz scored a power-play goal at 1:38 with a one-timer from the slot, and McCann’s second goal of the season made it 2-0 just 22 seconds later.

The Avalanche cut the lead in half when Rodrigues scored off a feed from Valeri Nichushkin at 5:55 for his first goal in a Colorado sweater. Nichushkin had two assists.

Byram scored a short-handed goal at 6:58 of the third to tie it.

RETURNING CHAMPION

Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky was honored on the scoreboard in his first game back in Denver since signing with Seattle in the summer.

Burakovsky played three season with the Avalanche and was a key part of their run to the Stanley Cup title. He scored the overtime goal in Game 1 of the final against Tampa Bay and finished with three goals and five assists in 12 postseason games.

Colorado played a short video of his highlights with the team, and he raised his stick to the crowd as it cheered him on.

NOTES: Avalanche D Devon Toews was scratched with an undisclosed injury. Toews left Wednesday’s overtime loss to Winnipeg and didn’t return. Coach Jared Bednar said Toews will likely miss Saturday night at Vegas but said his injury was “short-term.” ... D Michal Kempny cleared unconditional waivers from Seattle.

Kraken: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Avalanche: At the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mahomes keeps turning double-digit deficits into wins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The most precarious lead in the NFL these days might be a double-digit one over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes engineered his 12th comeback from a deficit of at least 10 points in the past four seasons on Sunday when the Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic's latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night. The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion...
DALLAS, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
138K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy