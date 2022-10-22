Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Deals assist in win
Smith notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks. Smith has logged an assist in three of the last four games. He set up William Karlsson's go-ahead tally in the third period of Tuesday's win. Through eight contests, Smith has a goal, four helpers, 27 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while playing in his usual middle-six role. This production is right in line with what he typically puts up, making him a steady option for fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sitting out
Stralman (not injury related) is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against Dallas, NHL.com reports. Stralman had been dealing with a work visa issue, but NESN reported that was settled last Friday. Stralman appears to be an extra right now but has been working in practices to make himself an option when called upon to play.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Eric Tomlinson: Minimal involvement in loss
Tomlinson caught both of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Tomlinson operated as the Broncos' No. 2 tight end in the contest, playing 35 of the team's offensive snaps while starter Greg Dulcich played 47 snaps. The 30-year-old's two targets, two catches and 21 yards were all season highs for the veteran. Though the Broncos tight end room is a bit crowded, it appears the only player with real fantasy value going forward is Dulcich. The rookie played the most snaps at the position Sunday and saw nine targets in the game. With that said, Tomlinson should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos square off against the Jaguars in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Jets' Ty Johnson: Climbs up depth chart
Johnson is expected to step in as the top change-of-pace option behind Michael Carter beginning with Sunday's game against the Patriots after tests confirmed lead back Breece Hall (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear and a minor meniscus injury during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos, Adam Schefter and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com report.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Targeted 10 times in defeat
Johnson secured five of 10 targets for 42 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Johnson led the Steelers in targets during Sunday's defeat, and he drew double-digit targets for the fifth time over the fist seven games of the season. However, he managed to secure only half of his targets and was held under 50 receiving yards for the third time in the last four weeks. He'll face a slightly tougher matchup against Philadelphia in Week 8.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Hits pay dirt in loss
Murray rushed eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Murray took a backseat to fellow running back Melvin Gordon in Week 7, playing 31 of the Broncos' 79 offensive snaps while Gordon was in on 40 snaps. With that said, the veteran accounted for Denver's only touchdown in the contest. Murray's decline in usage seemed inevitable after head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Melvin Gordon would start while Murray would have a role off the bench after the Broncos' barely used Gordon in Week 6. Though it's difficult to predict how what the backfield split will look like going forward, it's important to note that fellow back Mike Boone was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering an ankle injury Sunday. This should open up opportunities for both Murray and Gordon. The 32-year-old will look to improve upon his performance with a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Struggles with seven targets
Gesicki caught three of seven targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers. Gesicki failed to capitalize off of last week's two-score performance, crashing back down to earth with a forgettable fantasy line. The seven targets with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) back under center was noteworthy, as the duo failed to produce more than four targets in any game both have been active in this season. Gesicki remains a fringe fantasy tight end heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Set for MRI
Jones (knee) is set to have an MRI on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. After exiting Sunday's victory over the Steelers early, Jones will receive additional imaging Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in the contest. The safety appears likely to miss some game action moving forward, but more clarity will be provided to his status following the MRI. If Jones is forced to miss time, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem will likely see increased usage.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Sheds injury designation
Cleveland (foot) was a full participant in Monday's estimated practice report. Cleveland hasn't played since Week 4 due to the injury. Although the report is only an estimate, it appears Cleveland will be ready to return to the field Thursday against the Buccaneers. It remains to be seen if he'll take back over at left guard, or if Ben Powers will continue to start at the position.
CBS Sports
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
