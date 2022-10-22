ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucksport, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Despite heartbreaker to Stony Brook, Maine QB continues to shine

ORONO – For Maine football, 2022 has been a rollercoaster, and now- a 28-27 loss to Stony Brook on Saturday. But that game proved to be another showcase for the Black Bears’ most constant presence: QB Joe Fagnano. When asked about what gives Fagnano the X-factor, senior tight...
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Old Town handles Nokomis 9-0, advances to Class B North semifinals

OLD TOWN – The Coyotes were dominant in the second half Tuesday night, pouring in seven goals in the final 40 minutes to take a 9-0 victory against Nokomis. Alexis DeGrasse found Rhiannon Bousquet for the second goal of the night with 15 minutes left in the first half. In the second, DeGrasse found the net herself, making it 3-0, and just minutes later a goal from Karina Dumond pushed the lead to 4. The Coyotes would score five more in the remaining 30 minutes to take a 9-0 victory over the Warriors. They advance to the Class B North semifinals.
OLD TOWN, ME
wabi.tv

New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth. The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.
ELLSWORTH, ME
I-95 FM

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
The Maine Writer

Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30

Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Horror Movies That Were Filmed In The Bangor Area

Looking for some spooky movies that hit close to home? Here's a list of freaky flicks filmed in Bangor and surrounding areas. Maine is the perfect setting for spooky movies. Old creepy dilapidated buildings, dark desolate back roads, and downtown historic architecture makes for perfect backdrops. It should come as no surprise that all these movies are Stephen King adaptations. Matter of fact, many of these films were actually filmed in various locations around Bangor. Here's our list of five movies filmed in the Bangor area.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands

The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
ELLSWORTH, ME
foxbangor.com

Road work on College Ave. Ext. in Old Town Tuesday and Wednesday

OLD TOWN– College Ave Ext. will be closed for replacement of a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road. If you are one of the many that park in the parking lot across from Sewall Road to walk, you will need to access this area from the RT 43 end of College Ave Ext.
OLD TOWN, ME
Outsider.com

Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Wilmington Apple

21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash

PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
PITTSFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Not your average takeout

CLIFTON–Sheila Bryant can’t seem to stay out of the kitchen; it’s her happy place. The Clifton resident recently built a commercial kitchen next to her home where she cooks up quite a business with her savory meals and desserts. “I’ve always said when I grow up, I‘m...
CLIFTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Jason A. York of Surry and Kristen Danielle Carter of Surry. Married May 30, 2015, at Surry. Debra D. Whitmore of Sullivan and Henry L. Whitmore of Sullivan. Married Feb. 12, 2016, at Sullivan. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green. Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor police department to create Community Assistance Team

BANGOR — In an effort to minimize interactions between law enforcement and people experiencing a mental health crisis, the city is creating a community assistance team to deal with these issues. Public information officer Jason McAmbley said this would help make the process that much more efficient. “We’re cutting...
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy