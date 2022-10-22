Murray rushed eight times for 24 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Murray took a backseat to fellow running back Melvin Gordon in Week 7, playing 31 of the Broncos' 79 offensive snaps while Gordon was in on 40 snaps. With that said, the veteran accounted for Denver's only touchdown in the contest. Murray's decline in usage seemed inevitable after head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Melvin Gordon would start while Murray would have a role off the bench after the Broncos' barely used Gordon in Week 6. Though it's difficult to predict how what the backfield split will look like going forward, it's important to note that fellow back Mike Boone was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering an ankle injury Sunday. This should open up opportunities for both Murray and Gordon. The 32-year-old will look to improve upon his performance with a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars.

