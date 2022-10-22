ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 7 Full Show

By Jimmy LaRoue
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSfOk_0iiX5CnY00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Friday Night Flights continues into our seventh week of the season. Heritage vs. Hampton, King’s Fork vs. Hickory and more, which you can watch in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Record fish caught in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Virginia from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Virginia

Overall, Virginia is a pretty amazing place to live–from gorgeous natural wonders to vibrant cities and towns. However, just like many other states across the nation, the Commonwealth is grappling with its fair share of crime. According to the most recent FBI crime statistics, these are the 10 most dangerous places to live in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Youngkin calls new reading and math test scores ‘catastrophic’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration says new test scores are “catastrophic” and “devastating.”. In a press conference on Monday, Gov. Youngkin blamed decisions made under previous Democratic administrations and laid out a plan of action. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, often...
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
VIRGINIA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Virginia residents receiving checks for $250

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The Virginia Department of Taxation has started sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person. But not everybody in Virginia is getting a check. There are eligibility requirements for these one-time rebates. The money comes as a result of revenue surpluses in state coffers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Democrats hold edge in Michigan, Pennsylvania governor races; Wisconsin a toss-up: CNN polling

Democratic gubernatorial candidates are leading their Republican counterparts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the nominees in Wisconsin are polling within the margin of error, according to new CNN polling. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon among likely voters, 52 percent to 46 percent, according to CNN polling. Among registered voters, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WAVY News 10

Five things to watch as DeSantis, Crist debate in Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his Democratic rival, former Rep. Charlie Crist (Fla.), are set to face off on Monday in their first and only debate of the state’s 2022 race for governor.  While DeSantis has emerged as one of the most divisive Republicans in the country, recent polling suggests that he’s got a […]
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party

GARY, Ind. (AP) — After a lunchtime roundtable with Indiana Sen. Todd Young and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green suggested she appreciated “serving alongside my peers.”. “Not my peers,” she quickly corrected. “I misspoke.”. Green isn’t their congressional colleague yet, but her...
INDIANA STATE
WAVY News 10

Venezuelans set up tent camp in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants have set up a tent camp near the Rio Grande, hopeful the U.S. will do an about-face on a new policy that subjects them to Title 42 expulsions. More than 20,000 Venezuelans crossed the border in the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

47K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy