Bennedict Mathurin looks like a special talent for the Indiana Pacers, and it's only been four games of his NBA career. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has been unstoppable since training camp opened. In training camp, the franchise raved about how Mathurin had the "it" factor. During preseason play, he led the Pacers in points by scoring 79 in four exhibitions. No other member of the blue and gold scored 50.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO