Wichita Eagle

Bennedict Mathurin putting up historic numbers to start career with Indiana Pacers

Bennedict Mathurin looks like a special talent for the Indiana Pacers, and it's only been four games of his NBA career. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has been unstoppable since training camp opened. In training camp, the franchise raved about how Mathurin had the "it" factor. During preseason play, he led the Pacers in points by scoring 79 in four exhibitions. No other member of the blue and gold scored 50.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Three-Point Shooting Woes In Graph Form

Your 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers are the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA, and it's not even particularly close. View the original article to see embedded media. Just how bad is this club, which should really be doing its darnedest to surround All-NBA small forward LeBron James and All-Star big man Anthony Davis with oodles of floor-spacing shooters?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory

Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023

Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Wichita Eagle

Devin Booker Reveals What Happened Between Him and Klay Thompson

View the original article to see embedded media. For the first time in his career, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Phoenix Suns. Thompson got into it with Devin Booker, and was ejected after receiving his second technical foul. It was a rough night for Thompson, who finished with just two points, and it ended early after his first career ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season

Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Yasiel Puig in Peak Postseason Form in the KBO Playoffs

Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig played his first season in the Korean Baseball Organization this year, playing 126 games for the Kiwoom Heroes. In the regular season, he batted .277 with an .837 OPS, slamming 21 home runs and driving in 73. Puig has continued his solid play into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Buffalo Bills Trade Rumors: Rams RB Cam Akers In, Zack Moss Out?

The Buffalo Bills sniffed around the idea of trading for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey before the Carolina Panthers ultimately sent him to the San Francisco 49ers, reason enough to think that the Super Bowl contender might be a byer at the position as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder

View the original article to see embedded media. After it was announced that both Paul George and Marcus Morris would miss Tuesday night's game against the OKC Thunder, the LA Clippers announced that Kawhi Leonard will also be out for right knee injury management. This update comes as a bit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

LSU, Wake Forest, Penn State Surge in Coaches Poll for Week 9

The top six teams in the college football coaches poll remain the same except for a flip-flop between Tennessee and Michigan. The Vols take the No. 3 spot from the Wolverines, who slide to No. 4. No. 1 Georgia had a bye week this weekend, and the Bulldogs kept their...
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
DETROIT, MI

