Lakers News: Hoops Expert Believes L.A. Must Trade Russell Westbrook ASAP To Save Season
There is no denying that Russell Westbrook has been the most miserable part of your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season. L.A. is 0-3 from deep thanks in no small part to the team's overall three-point shooting, a brutal 25-of-108 start to the year. Westbrook alone has made just one of his 12 long range looks this year, which translates to a career-worst 8.3% of 4.0 (!) triple attempts per contest. Westbrook, a career 30.4% three-point shooter, has made just 29.8% of his threes or worse across the past six seasons on high volume. He's got to cut that out.
Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team
When the Miami Heat drafted Precious Achiuwa in 2020, they thought he would become one of the cornerstones of the franchise. It never happened because he was part of the Kyle Lowry trade from the Toronto Raptors. Since, Achiuwa has developed into a solid player. On Monday, he had 10...
Lakers: Three-Point Shooting Woes In Graph Form
Your 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers are the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA, and it's not even particularly close. View the original article to see embedded media. Just how bad is this club, which should really be doing its darnedest to surround All-NBA small forward LeBron James and All-Star big man Anthony Davis with oodles of floor-spacing shooters?
Bennedict Mathurin putting up historic numbers to start career with Indiana Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin looks like a special talent for the Indiana Pacers, and it's only been four games of his NBA career. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has been unstoppable since training camp opened. In training camp, the franchise raved about how Mathurin had the "it" factor. During preseason play, he led the Pacers in points by scoring 79 in four exhibitions. No other member of the blue and gold scored 50.
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory
Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
Frogs In the Pros: An NBA Season Preview for Bane and Williams
TCU currently has two players in the NBA and that would be Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies and Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder. View the original article to see embedded media. Bane is entering his third season in the NBA and is coming off a spectacular sophomore...
NFL Suspends Chiefs DE Frank Clark For Two Games, per Report
Fresh off of a decisive 21-point road win over the 49ers, the Chiefs will be without one of their best defensive players for the foreseeable future. Defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher. The suspension will begin after Kansas City’s bye in Week 8, with Clark missing home games against the Titans and Jaguars.
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. After it was announced that both Paul George and Marcus Morris would miss Tuesday night's game against the OKC Thunder, the LA Clippers announced that Kawhi Leonard will also be out for right knee injury management. This update comes as a bit...
Mavs’ Doncic, Wood in Elite Company to Start NBA Season
Coming into the season, many wondered how Christian Wood would adapt to being in the first real winning situation of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Two games in, things have been nearly perfect, as Wood is putting up star-like numbers alongside Luka Doncic and having a lot of fun doing it.
Lakers News: LeBron James Chastised For Role In Russell Westbrook Deal By ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith
As we have discussed multiple times just today, $47.1 million starting point guard Russell Westbrook has been absolutely brutal during your Los Angeles Lakers' 0-3 kickoff to the 2022-23 regular season. View the original article to see embedded media. Around the basketball and sports media landscape, a lot of talking...
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig in Peak Postseason Form in the KBO Playoffs
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig played his first season in the Korean Baseball Organization this year, playing 126 games for the Kiwoom Heroes. In the regular season, he batted .277 with an .837 OPS, slamming 21 home runs and driving in 73. Puig has continued his solid play into the...
LIV Golf Spent $784 Million in Its Summer of Excess
Bob Harig has followed LIV Golf from its inception and shared insights into a wild first season.
