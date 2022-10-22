ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

Transforming Gwinnett Transportation informational and fun event Saturday, Oct. 29

The community is invited to join the Transforming Gwinnett Transportation event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenora Park Pavillion. There you will be able to learn about all the services that Gwinnett Transportation provides to residents. The family can also enjoy food, music, giveaways, treats, and displays. Kids will also enjoy gift-or-treat, touch-a-tractor, face painting, games, and prizes.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Social Circle 28th Annual Friendship Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29

After being rescheduled at the beginning of the month due to potential weather complications, the 28th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Friendship Park in Downtown Social Circle. The weather is predicted to be a cool 66 and cloudy, but chances of rain are low.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29

Learn, play, and enjoy fair food at one of Gwinnett’s state-of the-art facilities! Join the Department of Water Resources for the Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Costumes are welcome during this free, family-friendly event. Tours will be offered throughout the day,...
LILBURN, GA
accesswdun.com

City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season

Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Red and Black

First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens

On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway

Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
ATHENS, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA

When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
MILTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Monroe Historic Preservation Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday

The City of Monroe Historic Preservation Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. The community is invited to attend. The agenda follows. AGENDA. CALL TO ORDER. ROLL CALL. APPROVAL OF AGENDA. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. 1. Previous...
MONROE, GA
Apartment Therapy

This Atlanta Vacation Home Is An Exact Replica of the Cottage From “The Holiday”

Soon, you’ll be able to stay in Kate Winslet’s cozy fictional home from “The Holiday” — no passport needed. That’s because Lucy Small, of the Georgia-based home design company State and Season, is bringing an exact replica of the beloved rom-com house — officially known as the Rosehill Cottage — to the Atlanta area in 2023. She was inspired to build a replica after seeing massive fan fervor over the cottage online.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Biz Update: Marshalls, Chopt announce opening dates

Our inbox was hopping this morning with early November opening dates announced for the East Cobb locations of Marshalls and Chopt. The former will be opening to the public on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a release sent by the Massachusetts-based off-price retailer. Marshalls is taking up some of the...
MARIETTA, GA
itinyhouses.com

20′ Modern Tiny Home is Everything You Need for Living Modest!

Tired of income-sapping mortgages and the environmental impact that comes with a large home? Go tiny and live peacefully with this 20’ modern tiny home that has passed the NOAH certification and will be ready by the end of September ‘22!. Keep reading to see all that you...
KENNESAW, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
CANTON, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Fire Department announces promotions

The City of Marietta announced promotions in the Marietta Fire Department that took effect in September. The city posted the following information to its website:. “The Marietta Fire Department and Fire Chief Tim Milligan are pleased to announce that promotions have been made within the department and were effective on Sunday, September 18 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

