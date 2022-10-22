Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monroe Local News
Transforming Gwinnett Transportation informational and fun event Saturday, Oct. 29
The community is invited to join the Transforming Gwinnett Transportation event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lenora Park Pavillion. There you will be able to learn about all the services that Gwinnett Transportation provides to residents. The family can also enjoy food, music, giveaways, treats, and displays. Kids will also enjoy gift-or-treat, touch-a-tractor, face painting, games, and prizes.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle 28th Annual Friendship Festival scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29
After being rescheduled at the beginning of the month due to potential weather complications, the 28th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at Friendship Park in Downtown Social Circle. The weather is predicted to be a cool 66 and cloudy, but chances of rain are low.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29
Learn, play, and enjoy fair food at one of Gwinnett’s state-of the-art facilities! Join the Department of Water Resources for the Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Costumes are welcome during this free, family-friendly event. Tours will be offered throughout the day,...
Three metro area bands invited to travel to London for the city’s annual New Year’s Day parade
BUFORD, Ga. — The Buford High School Marching Band had an audition of sorts Tuesday, as did the school’s Chamber Chorus. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that Drum Major Audrey Zachman still can’t believe. “What? We’re actually doing this? Is this real?” Audrey said. Bob...
accesswdun.com
City of Gainesville introducing ‘Holly Jolly Trolley’ light tour this holiday season
Get to ready to sing “fa la la” and decorate your home’s halls to participate in Gainesville’s first Holly Jolly Trolley light tour!. Residents and businesses within the Gainesville city limits can apply now to have their home, store, street, or complex included on the route. According to a press release from the City of Gainesville, the Gainesville Trolleys will take passengers on a whimsical ride through the city from November 27 until December 31.
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
Red and Black
Athens' Dunkin celebrates reopening with free coffee giveaway
Dunkin’ Donuts, located on 771 Prince Avenue, will celebrate its grand reopening on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a giveaway for its Athens customers. Starting at 9 a.m.,the first 100 people in line will win free coffee for a year. Following the giveaway, Dunkin’ will hold an official ribbon cutting...
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA
When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
Monroe Local News
Monroe Historic Preservation Meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday
The City of Monroe Historic Preservation Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at City Hall located at 215 N Broad Street. The community is invited to attend. The agenda follows. AGENDA. CALL TO ORDER. ROLL CALL. APPROVAL OF AGENDA. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. 1. Previous...
Cobb County day care teacher wins hearts of thousands after ABC dance party viral video
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — You know the phrase “Dance like no one’s watching.” For one preschool administrator, it’s teach like no one’s watching. Channel 2′s Heather Catlin spoke with a Mableton day care about a beautiful moment caught on camera. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Apartment Therapy
This Atlanta Vacation Home Is An Exact Replica of the Cottage From “The Holiday”
Soon, you’ll be able to stay in Kate Winslet’s cozy fictional home from “The Holiday” — no passport needed. That’s because Lucy Small, of the Georgia-based home design company State and Season, is bringing an exact replica of the beloved rom-com house — officially known as the Rosehill Cottage — to the Atlanta area in 2023. She was inspired to build a replica after seeing massive fan fervor over the cottage online.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Whitlock and Kenna are a brother and sister pair with different personalities. Whitlock is more on the gentler side while Kenna is active and on the go.
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Biz Update: Marshalls, Chopt announce opening dates
Our inbox was hopping this morning with early November opening dates announced for the East Cobb locations of Marshalls and Chopt. The former will be opening to the public on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a release sent by the Massachusetts-based off-price retailer. Marshalls is taking up some of the...
itinyhouses.com
20′ Modern Tiny Home is Everything You Need for Living Modest!
Tired of income-sapping mortgages and the environmental impact that comes with a large home? Go tiny and live peacefully with this 20’ modern tiny home that has passed the NOAH certification and will be ready by the end of September ‘22!. Keep reading to see all that you...
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Fire Department announces promotions
The City of Marietta announced promotions in the Marietta Fire Department that took effect in September. The city posted the following information to its website:. “The Marietta Fire Department and Fire Chief Tim Milligan are pleased to announce that promotions have been made within the department and were effective on Sunday, September 18 and Sunday, September 25, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
