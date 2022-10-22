Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended 1 game for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-game suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss recent actions by...
wtvy.com
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
wtvy.com
FNF Week 9 Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Week 9 Player of the Week:. Terry Davis - Opp: Davis rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in Opp’s 38-14 win over Straughn. Davis’ touchdowns were 72, 94, 6, and 10 yards. Harrison Hicks...
wtvy.com
City demolishes 60 year old water tower on Boll Weevil Circle
Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue map at state. Jerica Knight is assisting 9-12 graders with everything related to job and college readiness. State test scores are up, but "there's work still to be done" Scores improved in reading, and Alabama was the only state to improve...
wtvy.com
UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials. Updated: 8 hours ago. Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all...
wtvy.com
Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. talks Troy's Vietnam tour
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission.
wtvy.com
HCS takes proactive approach to "controversial" library materials
Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis. Updated: 6 hours ago. In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly...
wtvy.com
Culver and Sinquefield conclude Houston County commission terms
City demolishes 60 year old water tower on Boll Weevil Circle. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon joins NEWS 4 for Live...
wtvy.com
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Schools hire first career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Incredible Isaac
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a young, calm, cuddle baby then Isaac is the perfect kitten for you!. Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch to introduce the Wiregrass to Isaac, a 3 month old brown and white tabby kitten.
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
wtvy.com
School board members concerned about coach’s suspension after violent shove
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two school board members will voice concerns about an embarrassing incident involving Dothan High’s head football coach and how the matter has been handled. Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones will meet with reporters on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Coach Jed Kennedy. He is off...
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
wtvy.com
Enterprise’s original water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Progress continues to grow and sometimes that means big changes; more specifically 1.5 million gallons big. Since the new tower holds three times the water as the old it was time for the original Enterprise water tower to be torn down. That is...
wtvy.com
Troy Chancellor named finalist for Armed Forces Merit Award
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor of Troy University, has been named a finalist for the 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award. This award is presented by the Football Writers Association of American. It honors an individual or group that has a military background and/or involvement that has an impact within the realm of college football.
wtvy.com
Doug Sinquefield leaves commission looking to future opportunities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Doug Sinquefield is without regret about a decision that may have ultimately ended his political career. “None at all,” he said on Monday, after attending his final Houston County Commission meeting. “It’s just been a privilege to serve the people.”. Chances are that...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: True or False - Part 2
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan debunk more common misconceptions. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Ozark Dale County Library opens new doors to the public
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County library started a new chapter. It’s a story years in the making. After months of hard work, the library’s new location opened it’s doors on October 25. “Words couldn’t explain,” said Administrative Assistant Joni Wood. “We have been working...
wtvy.com
Houston County Schools take proactive approach to “controversial” library content
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Earlier this school year, after noticing certain reading materials online that all students could access, a Houston County teacher brought the concern to school officials. Teachingbooks.net is a resource provided through the Alabama Virtual Library. “When we started looking into that, we had to change...
Comments / 0