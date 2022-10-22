ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

HS football: Positive energy fueling Vinny Pellegrini, Quakertown's resurgance

By Rick Woelfel
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

QUAKERTOWN — It was not a stylish performance. But the results were prominently displayed on the scoreboard as Quakertown continued its resurgence with  a 35-18 win over Harry S. Truman to celebrate Homecoming and Senior Night at Alumni Field.

After starting the season 1-3, the Panthers have won four of their last five games and stand at 5-4 overall. They started the weekend listed 14th in the District One Class 6A points table.

“It took a lot of practice,” said Vincent Pellegríni, the Panthers' starting offensive left tackle. “We were (depending) on each other, trying to find what fits best, who fit best. We were trying to find a connection like we had last year (when Quakertown was a district semifinalist).”

Pellegrini said last year’s success provided a blueprint for this season’s turnaround.

Hitting the ground running: William Tennent's Danny Scheller making the most of his first season playing football

Battle of Central Bucks: H.S. football: CB South knocks off rival CB West, 27-14

“It’s in the back of your minds that every (opponent) wants us,” he said. “It helps us in every sort of way you can put it.”

Pellegrini noted that much of the energy for the turnaround came from the players feeding off each other.

“The coaches can only do so much,” Pellegrini said. “At the end of the day, we’re the ones on the field, not the coaches. The coaches are on the sideline. We’ve got who we have, our captains, and everybody’s stepping up and doing their job. That’s all we can ask for at the end of the day.”

Three Things We Learned

1. Penalties can be costly, asTruman was flagged for four unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, that set back a promising Tigers' offense.

2. Mobile quarterbacks are not a fad. Quakertown’s Vincent Micucci displayed remarkable maneuverability and escapability.

3. With one regular-season game remaining at Class 5A power Upper Dublin, Quakertown looks like a decent bet to make the district playoff field. Who would have suggested that a month ago?

Game Balls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZkpD_0iiX3pi700

∎ Quakertown’s Brett Hileman scored three touchdowns on runs of 1, 7, and 5 yards

∎ Syamir Newkirk took over at quarterback for Truman on the Tigers’ second possession. The freshman threw for three scores in the second half to make the game appear closer than it actually was. He finished with 207 yards through the air.

∎ Kessey Lownethal, Truman: Despite the score, the Tigers had several nice plays on defense. Lowenthal had 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and six tackles. Wesley Miller had 10 tackles for the Tigers.

They Said It

“We haven’t been stylish all year. Every one has been difficult. Every one has been ugly. But you know what? We’re a winning football team right now.” — Quakertown coach George Banas

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times:

Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

