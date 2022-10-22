ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, PA

HS Football: Will Scibona is a junior, but he played a big role in CR North's Senior Night win

By Stuart London
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

NEWTOWN — Will Scibona is not a senior, but he was glad to help make Senior Night at Council Rock North a rousing success.

Scibona, a junior wide receiver and outside linebacker, caught five passes for 107 and two touchdowns as the Indians rolled to a 48-20 win over visiting Hatboro-Horsham in a non-league game on Friday night at Walt Snyder Stadium.

"We were able to get everyone into the game, which was nice," said Scibona. "This was great for the seniors. We hope to finish it now with a three-peat (in wins over rival Council Rock South in its final game)."

Friday Night Highlights! Scores, stats, recaps & highlights from Week 9 football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0sFB_0iiX3mJA00

The Indians' offense was rolling from the beginning, with some great field position helping the cause.

A partially blocked punt, a stand on fourth down and a fumble gave CR North (3-6) the ball at, in order, the Hatters' 39, its own 46, and the Hatboro-Horsham 14. CR North cashed in on all three opportunities and held a 21-0 lead with nine minutes, 13 seconds left in the second quarter.

The first two touchdown were runs by Gavin Papp (16 carries for 88 yards).

"Gavin's running really set up the pass," said Scibona. "They played us a lot of man to man with a single high safety.

The Indians would go on to score four touchdowns via the air, and their one running touchdown was a 42-yard quarterback draw by Jackson Farley. At one point, CR North held a 41-0 lead, before the Hatters rallied for three late scores.

More: William Tennent's Danny Scheller making the most of his first season playing football

Mistakes proved costly for Hatboro-Horsham (1-6). Blocked punts, interceptions, fumbles and ill-timed penalties proved costly. Near the end of the third quarter, the Hatters' defense had stopped the Indians but an unsportsmanlike penalty on Hatboro-Horsham gave them new life, and Scibona ended up catching a 45-yard touchdown pass from Farley.

Running backs Michael Clauser and Mason Bynum were finally able to get the Hatters offense going, but it was too late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esOh3_0iiX3mJA00

Three things we’ve learned:

  1. Hatboro-Horsham showed a fighting spirit, even when the odds were stacked against them. Down by 41 points, the Hatters outscored the Indians by a 20-7 margin the rest of the way.
  2. CR North has a lot of depth at quarterback. All three who played (Julian Matera, Jackson Farley and Giovanni Cozza) each scored a touchdown either passing or running.
  3. The Indians' back seven on defense is strong, as they shut down the Hatters passing game and made them have to rely on the run.

Field Hockey playoffs: Conwell-Egan's McCormick, Beishl waited four years for this moment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csDhn_0iiX3mJA00

Game balls:

  • Avi Patel, LB, CR North: He was all over the field and helped the defense en route to a 41-0 lead.
  • Michael Clauser, RB, Hatboro-Horsham: Only a sophomore, Clauser's running provided a spark for the Hatters offense, which had been held scoreless in its previous two games. He scored their first touchdown and ran hard the whole second half.
  • Gavin Papp, RB/SS, CR North: At the goal line, many times the Indians simply hiked the ball to Papp. It worked, as he scored CR North's first two touchdowns. On senior night, Papp was a senior who stood out.

They said it :

"I credit our assistant coaches for keeping the players focused (coming off a 30-point loss to Quakertown)," said Indians head coach John Greiner. "... You have to give a lot of credit to Hatboro-Horsham, they played tough. They played hard until the end."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SHmxJ_0iiX3mJA00

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: HS Football: Will Scibona is a junior, but he played a big role in CR North's Senior Night win

