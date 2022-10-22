ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN College GameDay

Highlighting what's new in the area including Legion Tattoo Society, Savvi Pet Accessories, and El Paso Tacos. The York County Sheriff’s Office said they seized enough fentanyl to kill every person living in their area. Oconee County online scam warning. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Oconee County Sheriff’s...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools rank third in state for ACT scores

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools say the county ranks third out of all regular, public school districts in South Carolina on the ACT for graduating seniors. According to the district, the class of 2022 earned an average ACT score of 20.9, improving from last year’s average...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Peal, a 4-star CB out of North Carolina, announces SEC commitment

Chris Peal, a 4-star cornerback out of Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day School) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Peal, who has a reported 20 offers, committed to play at Georgia over South Carolina, Michigan and N.C. State. Peal is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 21 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Clemson Insider

Latest Coaches Poll released

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remains at No. 5 in the new Coaches Poll after its 27-21 win over Syracuse on (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title

Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville prepares rink for upcoming opening of Ice on Main

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that crews have started preparing the rink for the upcoming opening of Ice on Main. Officials gave an update on the process and shared pictures on Facebook. The yearly attraction in downtown Greenville is expected to open on November 11....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing. The Lottery said this is the largest jackpot of the year and the 5th largest jackpot ever offered. There are multiple ways to win with Powerball, so carefully check your tickets....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy