This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Atlanta and Charlotte square off in conference showdown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Charlotte will play. Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.4...
backingthepack.com
Tony Gibson a potential candidate for the Charlotte head coaching job
There’s a vacancy down the road in Charlotte after the 49ers fired head coach Will Healy over the weekend. Healy led the program to its first and only bowl appearance back in 2019, but I guess that didn’t earn him much benefit of the doubt from his administration.
Charlotte, North Carolina 49ers fire head coach after dismal 1-7 start
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Will Healy has been fired as the University of North Carolina at Charlotte head football coach after a dismal 1-7 start to the season, sources confirmed on Sunday. The team is 1-7, with the latest 34-15 loss at home on homecoming to Florida International University (3-4) sealing Healy’s fate. […]
WWE is taking over Spectrum Center Monday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The "biggest" and "baddest" wrestlers are getting ready to take over Uptown Monday night. WWE Monday Night Raw will be at the Spectrum Center. The tour is returning to Charlotte for the first time in four years. Tickets for the big event are still available and...
Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
WCNC
Charlotte leaders say $146.2M Streets Bond could improve every corner of the city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte voters will have an opportunity to choose whether the city gets to spend $146.2 million on its streets over the next decade when they step into the voting booth. "If you really think about it, the Charlotte that we enjoy today came from investments of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Peal, a 4-star CB out of North Carolina, announces SEC commitment
Chris Peal, a 4-star cornerback out of Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day School) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Peal, who has a reported 20 offers, committed to play at Georgia over South Carolina, Michigan and N.C. State. Peal is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 21 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina.
WCNC
New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
WCNC
Freshman from Statesville among 2 killed in shooting near NC A&T campus
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, including an A&T freshman, and four others injured Tuesday night. A&T officials confirmed Wednesday morning that 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner was one of the victims killed in the shooting. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student from Statesville.
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
City of Concord prepares to make historic Black neighborhood part of the National Register
CONCORD, N.C. — The Logan neighborhood is one of the largest historically rich African American communities in Concord. Now city officials want to celebrate the diverse history with the hope of submitting the neighborhood to become a part of the National Register of Historic Places. This designation recognizes properties...
Charlotte couple sentenced for stealing over $230K from South Mecklenburg HS booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former president of the South Mecklenburg High School booster club and his wife were sentenced to prison after investigators said they stole more than $230,000 from the booster club and used fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds to cover their tracks. Anthony Sharper was sentenced to 30...
These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
Rock Hill HBCU helps pay for 43 elementary school projects
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College surprised a Rock Hill elementary school with a big check on Tuesday. Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies received $22,000 to fund classroom projects. Clinton College, an HBCU, partnered with Sunset Park earlier this year, saying it wants to use its resources to...
'It's tough': CMS leaders split over decision to not start next school year early
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced it won't defy North Carolina state law to start the next school year early, but the district does want to hear about parents about the 2023-24 calendar. Wednesday is the final day for CMS parents to chime in about the calendar before board...
WCNC
Investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Tryon Medical Partners, in partnership with JAVARA, is conducting an investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area. This clinical trial will potentially help to prevent seasonal influenza, which causes three to...
Blue Ridge Parkway named third best National Park in the US
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anyone who's been to the Blue Ridge Mountains can agree it's an incredible site to behold. Home to a few major colleges like Western Carolina University, UNC Asheville, and Appalachian State University, driving along the winding roads of the Blue Ridge Parkway is on the bucket list for many students, locals, or anyone just passing through.
High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road. According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the...
WCNC
