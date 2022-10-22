ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Atlanta and Charlotte square off in conference showdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Charlotte will play. Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.4...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WWE is taking over Spectrum Center Monday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The "biggest" and "baddest" wrestlers are getting ready to take over Uptown Monday night. WWE Monday Night Raw will be at the Spectrum Center. The tour is returning to Charlotte for the first time in four years. Tickets for the big event are still available and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duck Donuts opens its 3rd location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its third Charlotte location on Saturday, Oct. 29, with plans to host a Family Fun Day to celebrate the occasion. According to a news release, the newest shop will open in the Rea Farms Shopping Center in south...
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Chris Peal, a 4-star CB out of North Carolina, announces SEC commitment

Chris Peal, a 4-star cornerback out of Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day School) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Peal, who has a reported 20 offers, committed to play at Georgia over South Carolina, Michigan and N.C. State. Peal is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 21 cornerback in the country in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 3 player in the state of North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Freshman from Statesville among 2 killed in shooting near NC A&T campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead, including an A&T freshman, and four others injured Tuesday night. A&T officials confirmed Wednesday morning that 19-year-old Kaneycha Turner was one of the victims killed in the shooting. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student from Statesville.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

These 2 popular restaurants are teaming up to open a Concord location

CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex that happened on Sunday. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex at 7100 Snow Lane on Sunday about a shooting. One person was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by paramedics.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fatal Statesville crash kills 3-year-old passenger, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — According to a Statesville Police Department press release, a 3-year-old child died early Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries from a car crash. Shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, Statesville PD responded to a call concerning a single-car crash on East Broad Street. At the scene, police say they found a Chevrolet minivan in a front yard, flipped on its side.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill HBCU helps pay for 43 elementary school projects

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Clinton College surprised a Rock Hill elementary school with a big check on Tuesday. Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Studies received $22,000 to fund classroom projects. Clinton College, an HBCU, partnered with Sunset Park earlier this year, saying it wants to use its resources to...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Tryon Medical Partners, in partnership with JAVARA, is conducting an investigational Influenza Vaccine Trial in the Charlotte area. This clinical trial will potentially help to prevent seasonal influenza, which causes three to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Blue Ridge Parkway named third best National Park in the US

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anyone who's been to the Blue Ridge Mountains can agree it's an incredible site to behold. Home to a few major colleges like Western Carolina University, UNC Asheville, and Appalachian State University, driving along the winding roads of the Blue Ridge Parkway is on the bucket list for many students, locals, or anyone just passing through.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road. According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
