cullmantribune.com
Obituary: Clara Mae Hollingsworth
Clara Mae Hollingsworth, 82, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Clara, or Jitter as she was lovingly called by her father from childhood, was born to Oscar and Florence Baird Hollingsworth on August 14, 1940. Ms. Hollingsworth was a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Before...
cullmantribune.com
Obituary: Melvaleen Roseberry
A private graveside service will be held for Melvaleen Roseberry, 84, who passed from this life on Oct. 23, 2022, at Woodland Village Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Roseberry was born April 7, 1938, to Melvin & Vennis Stidham McClendon. Melvaleen was the kind of person who never met a stranger and she loved everyone she met. She was a good mother and a great grandmother. “The best great grandmother you could ever have,” according to her grands. Melvaleen was the 2018 Mrs. Woodland Village and was also the 1st alternate for the Alabama State Senior Pageant.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 25
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 25, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; crossbow; $354. October 24. domestic violence-3rd degree; 12th Way S.W. Arrests. October 24. Gilley, Christopher J; 31. receiving stolen property-1st degree. fraudulent...
