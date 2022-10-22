A private graveside service will be held for Melvaleen Roseberry, 84, who passed from this life on Oct. 23, 2022, at Woodland Village Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Roseberry was born April 7, 1938, to Melvin & Vennis Stidham McClendon. Melvaleen was the kind of person who never met a stranger and she loved everyone she met. She was a good mother and a great grandmother. “The best great grandmother you could ever have,” according to her grands. Melvaleen was the 2018 Mrs. Woodland Village and was also the 1st alternate for the Alabama State Senior Pageant.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO