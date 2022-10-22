Read full article on original website
Obituary: Gloria Cano-Duffie
A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria Cano-Duffie of Hanceville will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Hanceville. Burial will follow the service at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Visitation for the public will be on Thursday, Oct. 27th at the church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7:30 on Thursday.
Obituary: Clara Mae Hollingsworth
Clara Mae Hollingsworth, 82, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Oct. 23, 2022. Clara, or Jitter as she was lovingly called by her father from childhood, was born to Oscar and Florence Baird Hollingsworth on August 14, 1940. Ms. Hollingsworth was a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church. Before...
Obituary: Odie Davis Curvin
Funeral service for Rev. Odie Davis Curvin, 85, of Hanceville will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Flint Creek Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Steve Rodgers and Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening at Cullman Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.
Obituary: Melvaleen Roseberry
A private graveside service will be held for Melvaleen Roseberry, 84, who passed from this life on Oct. 23, 2022, at Woodland Village Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Roseberry was born April 7, 1938, to Melvin & Vennis Stidham McClendon. Melvaleen was the kind of person who never met a stranger and she loved everyone she met. She was a good mother and a great grandmother. “The best great grandmother you could ever have,” according to her grands. Melvaleen was the 2018 Mrs. Woodland Village and was also the 1st alternate for the Alabama State Senior Pageant.
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 25
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 25, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; crossbow; $354. October 24. domestic violence-3rd degree; 12th Way S.W. Arrests. October 24. Gilley, Christopher J; 31. receiving stolen property-1st degree. fraudulent...
