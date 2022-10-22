ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Splendora, TX

Orange Leader

Another year, another run to state for Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher; see full regional results

HUNTSVILLE – Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior standout distance runner Annabelle Fisher punched in her ticket to the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships with a nice performance at the Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships Monday morning at Kate Barr-Ross Park at Sam Houston State University. Fisher covered the...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

Vidor Pirates look to hold serve on Huffman trip and battle with Falcons

VIDOR – It’s all about holding serve for the Vidor Pirates these days, as they make a push for the playoffs and a high seed. The Pirates (4-4, 2-1) are fresh off a 30-21 victory over the Livingston Lions at Homecoming and are honed in on their road trip to Huffman this week to take on the Falcons (3-5, 1-2).
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Great sports-related snacking tips for Astros victories

Not noted for my sporting knowledge, I can certainly get behind fan support and of course, the goodies. I actually went to an earlier church service so I could see more of this past Saturday’s Astros game. The popcorn was ready to go at my house with a nice Parmesan topping, and I made cocktails in orange and blue.
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX

