Orange Leader
Red hot Orangefield Bobcats welcome challenge with Kirbyville’s uncommon size
ORANGEFIELD — Looking to stay one step ahead of the likes of Anahuac and East Chambers in the District 10-3A Division I race, the Orangefield Bobcats are looking to avoid an upset at home to the always athletic Kirbyville Wildcats Friday night at F.L. McLain Stadium. The Bobcats (6-2,...
Orange Leader
Another year, another run to state for Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher; see full regional results
HUNTSVILLE – Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior standout distance runner Annabelle Fisher punched in her ticket to the Class 4A State Cross Country Championships with a nice performance at the Class 4A Region III Cross Country Championships Monday morning at Kate Barr-Ross Park at Sam Houston State University. Fisher covered the...
Orange Leader
Vidor Pirates look to hold serve on Huffman trip and battle with Falcons
VIDOR – It’s all about holding serve for the Vidor Pirates these days, as they make a push for the playoffs and a high seed. The Pirates (4-4, 2-1) are fresh off a 30-21 victory over the Livingston Lions at Homecoming and are honed in on their road trip to Huffman this week to take on the Falcons (3-5, 1-2).
Orange Leader
VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cardinals a win away from another perfect district season
BRIDGE CITY – The District 22-4A champion Bridge City Lady Cardinals swept the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 25-12, 25-12, 25-11. The Lady Cardinals improved to a perfect 11-0 in 22-4A play with one match left in the regular season. Taryn Doiron had 10 kills and 10 assists for the Lady...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Taylor Redmon captures Vidor Homecoming Queen honor
Vidor senior Taylor Redmon was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen Friday night during Homecoming festivities at Pirate Stadium. The Pirates downed the Livingston Lions 30-21 in district play.
12newsnow.com
What evidence high school football players found after suspects vandalized Texas school district stadium
Weeks after the installation, two suspects vandalized the stadium and multi-million dollar turf at Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD. The crime was caught on camera.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville leaders, surrounding communities rally in wake of school vandalism
LITTLE CYPRESS — Little Cypress-Mauriceville officials woke up to an ugly situation Sunday morning after they saw what vandals did to some of the athletic facilities. They spray painted the newly turfed field at Battlin’ Bear Stadium along with the concession stands, press box and signs at Don Gibbens Baseball Field.
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The...
Orange Leader
CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Great sports-related snacking tips for Astros victories
Not noted for my sporting knowledge, I can certainly get behind fan support and of course, the goodies. I actually went to an earlier church service so I could see more of this past Saturday’s Astros game. The popcorn was ready to go at my house with a nice Parmesan topping, and I made cocktails in orange and blue.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
KHOU
Photos: Dusty Baker Jr.
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., center, celebrates with pitcher Hector Neris, left, and pitcher Cristian Javier, right, after defeating the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Port Arthur News
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Chuck McElroy breaks ground on Port Arthur subdivision
A dream is coming true for Chuck McElroy. The Port Arthur native and retired professional baseball player along with wife Shari, family, business partners and representatives of the city ceremoniously turned over a shovel of sand during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for McElroy Estates. “This is a dream come true,”...
Suspects vandalize Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD stadium and multi-million dollar turf, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — An area school district is working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office after an act of vandalism left a recently renovated field ruined and officials frustrated. The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District waited a long time to have brand-new turf installed at the Battlin'...
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
fox26houston.com
How much are apartments in Houston? Rent by neighborhoods, areas
HOUSTON - As the new year approaches, some may decide a move is exactly what they need to make a change. If you're looking to move within Houston, Rent. has information on what you can expect rent to be across the city. According to a study by Rent., rent in...
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Beaumont. The officials reported that a car and a 18-wheeler were involved in the crash that happened in the 13500 block of Texas Highway 365.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
Teen accused of killing his mother released from hospital in Nebraska, awaits extradition to Texas
The 17-year-old led Nebraska State Troopers on a chase that ended in a crash, leading officials to a spine-chilling discovery. Here's a breakdown of the series of events.
