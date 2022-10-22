ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

nbcrightnow.com

NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams. Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides stability...
nbcrightnow.com

Michigan teen guilty of killing 4

Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting. A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. The 16-year-old Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to 24 charges in the Oakland County court. On the day of the shooting, school staff discovered violent drawings and desperate messages created by Crumbley. But his parents declined to take him home and he was allowed to stay in school. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They're accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring Ethan Crumbley's mental health needs.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon offers permits to help with tire chain installation

Pendleton, Oregon - The holidays are right around the corner and people will be traveling, it's important to get your car ready and the same goes with semi-truck drivers. The Oregon Department of Transportation is offering permits allowing Oregon residents to apply to be a freelancer to install chains on vehicles when chain requirements are in effect.
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Fact checking Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley political ads

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The midterm elections are on the horizon and during election season political ads work to make one politician look better than their opponents. While the Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley debate happened on October 23rd, the different ads being broadcasted for each candidate continue to reach for voters' attention on both sides.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Tennessee grandfather falls to his death in skydiving accident at high school football game

A Tennessee grandfather fell to his death in a skydiving accident at a high school football game Friday evening as startled onlookers watched, officials said. The 55-year-old experienced skydiver was participating in a pregame ceremony event for the annual Musket Bowl, a football game between David Crockett High School and Daniel Boone High School, when he was injured upon landing, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry S. Boyd said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
nbcrightnow.com

Agencies hold open houses about legacy pesticides in historical orchards

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology and the Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC) will be hosting in-person open houses for community members to learn more about the historical orchard cleanup process. From the early 19th century through the 1950s, lead arsenate pesticides were used on...
WASHINGTON STATE

