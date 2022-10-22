Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
NTSB identifies possible cause of Puget Sound floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information about the Puget Sound floatplane crash that killed 10 people, including Spokane activist Sandy Williams. Investigators have identified a concern with the horizontal stabilizer actuator, which is a piece of the rear wing that provides stability...
nbcrightnow.com
Michigan teen guilty of killing 4
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting. A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. The 16-year-old Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to 24 charges in the Oakland County court. On the day of the shooting, school staff discovered violent drawings and desperate messages created by Crumbley. But his parents declined to take him home and he was allowed to stay in school. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They're accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring Ethan Crumbley's mental health needs.
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon offers permits to help with tire chain installation
Pendleton, Oregon - The holidays are right around the corner and people will be traveling, it's important to get your car ready and the same goes with semi-truck drivers. The Oregon Department of Transportation is offering permits allowing Oregon residents to apply to be a freelancer to install chains on vehicles when chain requirements are in effect.
nbcrightnow.com
Fact checking Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley political ads
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The midterm elections are on the horizon and during election season political ads work to make one politician look better than their opponents. While the Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley debate happened on October 23rd, the different ads being broadcasted for each candidate continue to reach for voters' attention on both sides.
nbcrightnow.com
Tennessee grandfather falls to his death in skydiving accident at high school football game
A Tennessee grandfather fell to his death in a skydiving accident at a high school football game Friday evening as startled onlookers watched, officials said. The 55-year-old experienced skydiver was participating in a pregame ceremony event for the annual Musket Bowl, a football game between David Crockett High School and Daniel Boone High School, when he was injured upon landing, Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry S. Boyd said.
nbcrightnow.com
Some liberal organizers fear messaging, turnout shortcomings in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
Candidates walk a political tightrope the closer they get to an election: While seeking to appeal to centrists or independent voters, they still need to hold onto — and motivate — the loyal partisans who make up their base of support. But in the competitive race for the...
nbcrightnow.com
Agencies hold open houses about legacy pesticides in historical orchards
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Washington Department of Ecology and the Washington State Association of Counties (WSAC) will be hosting in-person open houses for community members to learn more about the historical orchard cleanup process. From the early 19th century through the 1950s, lead arsenate pesticides were used on...
nbcrightnow.com
Wall Street 'pandemic boom' ends, sending impact to New York's state budget
(The Center Square) – Wall Street continues to make money, but a report released Tuesday by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s found that the “pandemic boom” investment firms have enjoyed for the last couple of years is officially over. How big was Wall Street's boom...
Comments / 0