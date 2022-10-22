Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain parts ways with Tyler Crane following two years
NORTH SHELBY – Following a two-year stint, the Oak Mountain Eagles parted ways with head football coach Tyler Crane on Monday, Oct. 24. The decision came after a 3-7 season for the Eagles in 2022. “We decided to go in a different direction moving forward,” Oak Mountain Principal Andrew...
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 11
On this week’s Shelby County Football Show, we dive into the final week of the regular season. That includes several Thursday night games, some teams concluding their season and others fine tuning their play ahead of the playoffs. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 32:24 mark.
FOX Carolina
Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
Shelby Reporter
Seniors, this one is for you
There is nothing like senior year. A new journey awaits you after it all ends, but it’s kind of impossible to believe that you are currently in the process of the end. The last fall season of sports, the last time you played your homecoming game, the last touchdown you make as an Eagle, Jaguar or Warrior, the last time you serve an ace, the last time you cheer from the sidelines and the last time you get to sport your school colors before you hit your alumni status.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
Dino Babers Discusses Late Hit Call/No Call in Clemson Game
One point of contention from Syracuse's loss at Clemson amongst the Orange fan base was the inconsistency regarding late hit calls. In one instance, Syracuse's Elijah Fuentes was called for a late hit on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik while Garrett Shrader was pushed after going out of bounds ...
Shelby Reporter
Engineering excellence: Montevallo alum paving the way in racing
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo native Cole Frederick has spent untold amounts of time working on cars, and based on his long list of accomplishments, it was time well spent. Frederick, 28, graduated from Montevallo High School in 2012 and left his hometown to study mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama, where he is now earning his doctorate in computer science and working with a faculty member to create software that makes decisions for cars.
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings following its 27-21 (...)
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title
Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
What They Are Saying: Clemson rallies past Syracuse
Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Syracuse (6-1, 3-1 ACC), 27-21, in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (...)
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
coladaily.com
Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair
Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing
Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
Shelby Reporter
Second Shift Alabama to host fashion show for homeless youth
PELHAM – Second Shift will be holding its third annual fall awareness and fundraising event this November. Second Shift is a nonprofit organization that assists youth to transition from the foster care system to connected and sustainable independence. “We are registered in Alabama,” Executive Director Tammy Spence said. “We...
gsabusiness.com
Ready-to-eat sandwich brand breaks ground at $39M Greenwood facility
A company known for its sandwiches and other “delicious eats for people on the go” broke ground at its new facility in Greenwood County on Tuesday morning. Greenwood County’s newest industrial partner, E.A. Sween Co., will be in the North Greenwood Industrial Park, according to a news release.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools to dismiss early
SHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County Schools announced that all district schools will dismiss one hour prior to their normal dismissal times due to the threat of inclement weather. Buses will run their routes one hour earlier than normal as well. In a Facebook post, SCS also stated that all...
deltanews.tv
Weekend Homicides in Greenwood
Three people are dead after two separate shootings occurred Sunday night in Greenwood. More details are in the story.
hhsrampage.com
The Bridge to Mauldin’s Terabithia
Many of you have heard on the news or have seen the ongoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge as you drive down I-385 through Mauldin. According to the cityofmauldin.org, “Construction is officially underway on the pedestrian bridge in Mauldin that will extend over the six lanes of Interstate 385 near the Bridges Road exit and connect to the new BridgeWay Station development. The bridge project is slated to be completed later this year.” There will be a variety of places to see and go to such as entertainment, offices, apartments, workspaces, and even dining. Since Mauldin, South Carolina is a small city in Greenville and there has never really been “the center of Mauldin,” this new attachment should bring an uprising in population and popularity for Mauldin. Check out cityofmauldin.org to see photos of the property and how it will look when it’s completed.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools dismisses early due to weather concern
PELHAM – Pelham City Schools will be dismissing classes early on Tuesday, Oct. 25 due to a weather concern. “Due to the potential for severe weather this afternoon, Pelham City Schools will dismiss one hour early today,” an official post from Pelham City Schools’ Facebook said. “Parents should expect buses to arrive at scheduled stops approximately one hour earlier than normal afternoon drop-off times.”
Comments / 0