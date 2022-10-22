ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattawan, MI

MLive.com

Vote for who you think will win the Division 5 football state title

The Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason kicks off on Friday and the question in Division 5 is whether any team keep Grand Rapids Catholic Central from winning once again. GRCC’s football team has dominated in D5 the past two seasons and enters as the favorite in 2022, but MLive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

6 things to know about Kalamazoo-area prep football playoff matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – The postseason selections have been made, the brackets have been assembled, and now Michigan’s 288 playoff-bound teams know what lies ahead. For the second consecutive year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association relied on its playoff points formula to determine the postseason field, and 17 Kalamazoo-area teams made the cut.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Smoothie stations coming to Portage middle schools

PORTAGE, MI -- Students at Portage North Middle School used a specialized bicycle with a blender attached to blend their own smoothies during lunch Monday. The Oct. 24 event launched a grant-funded program to bring smoothie stations to middle school cafeterias in Portage. In addition, a special guest known to football fans across Michigan joined students Monday to promote healthy eating and exercise.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
HOLLAND, MI
wincountry.com

Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

