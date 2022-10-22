Read full article on original website
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
MLive.com
Vote for who you think will win the Division 5 football state title
The Michigan High School Athletic Association postseason kicks off on Friday and the question in Division 5 is whether any team keep Grand Rapids Catholic Central from winning once again. GRCC’s football team has dominated in D5 the past two seasons and enters as the favorite in 2022, but MLive...
MLive.com
4 Grand Rapids teams on the rise heading into playoffs, plus weekly top 10
Three Grand Rapids area football teams clinched perfect regular seasons with victories this past Friday. Rockford, Forest Hills Central and South Christian head to the playoffs with 9-0 records, so those will be three squads to keep an eye on when first-round action begins Friday.
MLive.com
6 things to know about Kalamazoo-area prep football playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – The postseason selections have been made, the brackets have been assembled, and now Michigan’s 288 playoff-bound teams know what lies ahead. For the second consecutive year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association relied on its playoff points formula to determine the postseason field, and 17 Kalamazoo-area teams made the cut.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids soccer scoreboard: See who’s headed to the regional finals
The high school boys soccer season will continue for four Grand Rapids area teams. Rockford, Forest Hills Central, East Grand Rapids and Holland Christian all won games Tuesday night and will play for a regional title Thursday.
MLive.com
Vote: Time to crown the Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 8
MLive’s Fall Athlete of the Week Poll is open for business, and we are requesting your votes. Check out the candidates below and cast your vote for your favorite. Voting will continue through 8 a.m. Monday, and readers are eligible to vote as many times as they want.
Smoothie stations coming to Portage middle schools
PORTAGE, MI -- Students at Portage North Middle School used a specialized bicycle with a blender attached to blend their own smoothies during lunch Monday. The Oct. 24 event launched a grant-funded program to bring smoothie stations to middle school cafeterias in Portage. In addition, a special guest known to football fans across Michigan joined students Monday to promote healthy eating and exercise.
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
Second Two Fellas Restaurant Opening On Gull Road In Kalamazoo
Two Fellas Grill has been a staple here in Kalamazoo since it opened up on the campus of Western Michigan University. WMU students would spend hours on end at sporting events, studying, working, and partying, and then would crowd the small lobby of Two Fellas while they waited for their wrap.
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
WWMTCw
Man charged after high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase through downtown Kalamazoo Friday was charged Monday. Two people, one of which was identified as Jose Armisted, were fighting at the Gull Road McDonald's Friday when they drove off and began chasing each other, according to Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken.
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
WWMT
Three Rivers woman killed in crash, police officer tackles student & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Team hope walk raises money and awareness for Huntington's Disease. A team hope walk at the Sherman Lake YMCA in Augusta on Sunday, raised money for those impacted by Huntington's Disease.
Holland man seriously injured in I-196 crash
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – A 30-year-old Holland man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday on I-196 south of Holland. Michigan State Police said the man was headed southbound on I-196 just south of 140th Avenue when his Dodge Durango left the interstate and hit a tree. State police...
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
wincountry.com
Car crashes into house in Battle Creek; No injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Nobody was hurt after a car crashed into a house in Battle Creek. It happened on Tuesday, October 25 at 125 North 20th Street around 2:27 p.m. Battle Creek firefighters responded to the address and found that a car had crashed into the...
Did You Know There’s A Little Island Getaway Right By Kalamazoo?
I love continuing to discover new things since I moved here in 2017. One thing I had never seen was Maple Isle located in Paw Paw, which is an island park that looks like it's the ultimate kid hang out, but also a nice place to picnic for the family as well.
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
Park officials are asking visitors to not climb up and down the bluff because that will cause more damage and cause more erosion.
Aero Med helicopter called to serious crash near Hamilton
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- One person was seriously injured in a crash between a van and car near Hamilton. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said a car was going south on M-40 at 130th Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 when the driver attempted a left turn. Deputies said...
