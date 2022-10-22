Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.
‘Win or go home’: Lincoln to host Brandon Valley in quarterfinals
The 11AAA quarterfinals has pitted #4 Lincoln against #5 Brandon Valley. The two teams last met on October 7.
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Omaha woman killed in crash northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An Omaha woman has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Sioux Falls. Sixty four year-old Denise Barraclough was driving a car that ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle. Barraclough died at...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29. According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire...
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aidan Bouman steps up to lead Coyotes in comeback win over Southern Illinois
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes did just enough at home on Dakota Days to upset #14 Southern Illinois. Aidan Bouman stepped in at quarterback with about two and a half minutes left in the first half for the Coyotes, and helped lead the team to a comeback down 21-7. He’d go on to complete 11-17 passes, with 120 yards and one touchdown to lead the team to a 27-24 win.
Try This New Beer Made For South Dakota Jackrabbit Fans
There is a new brew for South Dakota State University Jackrabbit fans to enjoy on game day. This beer gets Jackrabbits fans excited for the game while showing off some school spirit. This South Dakota brew would not have been possible without the partnership of a local brewery to help...
dakotanewsnow.com
High outside expectations compliment big goals for Jackrabbit women
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was media day up in Brookings for the South Dakota State Jackrabbit basketball teams where expectations are always high. Never more so this season than for the SDSU women who earned the first ever AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history. Returning...
dakotanewsnow.com
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the game with some neighborhood kids. Each face key games to their postseason hopes Saturday. SDSU Men's Basketball Media Day. Updated: 23 hours ago. Jacks look to stay on top of Summit despite key losses.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
New group of players ready to step into starring roles for SDSU men
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It sure seems like it’ll be hard to top what, literally in one regard, was a perfect season for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team. The Jackrabbits won a program record 30 games last year and became the first team in...
kfgo.com
Sioux Falls man acquitted of manslaughter in fatal shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A jury in South Dakota has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a fatal shooting that happened during a struggle for a gun. Jurors deliberated late into Monday night before finding 34-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of possession a firearm as a felon, but acquitting him of first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana scores two on Senior Day to get past Winona State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 2-0 on Sunday. The Vikings improve to 9-6-2 overall and 9-4-1 in NSIC action. The Warriors drop to 8-5-4 overall and 6-4-4 in NSIC play. The Vikings totaled five shots on target and eight total shots in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls victim lost $800 in Xcel Energy scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have been notified of a scam circulating in the area, in which scammers claim to be with Xcel Energy. Officer Sam Clemens said in one incident, the caller said the victim was past-due on payment and gave the victim instructions to put $800 on a reloadable credit card. The victim followed the scammer’s directions only to realize it was a scam sometime later and called the police. In the second incident, the scammer said they needed to swap out the electrical meter. The scammer said they could do it without interrupting their power supply if the victim paid a fee. The woman decided to call a local phone number to verify the information, discovered it was a scam, and reported it to the police.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids. Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police Department and Xcel Energy cautioning people of scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Xcel Energy and the Sioux Falls Police Department are cautioning people to be aware of different scams. Two similar but separate incidents taking place in Sioux Falls through phone calls. The cases were brought up at police briefing. “There were scammers representing themselves as...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls resident faces charges after attacking three people in a knifing rampage. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect seemingly chose his victims at random. The first incident took place in...
