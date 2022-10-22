Read full article on original website
ALCS Game 4 between Astros, Yanks delayed by threat of rain
NEW YORK (AP) — With the Houston Astros one win from reaching the World Series again, Game 4 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees was delayed Sunday night because of the threat of rain. Major League Baseball said it was targeting an 8:30 p.m. first...
Down 3-0 in ALCS, Yanks turn to ’04 Red Sox for inspiration
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees turned to an unusual source for inspiration Sunday: the 2004 Boston Red Sox. That year, Boston became the only team in major league history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven postseason series, winning four straight games against the rival Yankees in the ALCS and going on to its first World Series title since 1918.
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
NEW YORK (AP) — In recent years, it’s almost become an October ritual: Astros top Yankees. Astros take pennant. Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
Report: Clayton McCullough ‘Among Finalists’ for Royals' Manager Job
Kansas City's managerial search gains even more momentum as the week continues.
