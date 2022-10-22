NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees turned to an unusual source for inspiration Sunday: the 2004 Boston Red Sox. That year, Boston became the only team in major league history to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven postseason series, winning four straight games against the rival Yankees in the ALCS and going on to its first World Series title since 1918.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO