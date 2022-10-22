Read full article on original website
Former K-State running back now coaching DII football
EDMOND, OK (KSNT)- A former K-State running back is now in the coaching game. James Gilbert isn’t playing football any more but he’s still at a stadium each Saturday. Gilbert is now a graduate assistant running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, a division two program that plays in the same conference as […]
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables: 'We Could Win Every Game, We Could Lose Every Game'
The Sooners' head coach described a respect for the process of winning and being able to focus when things are at their most chaotic.
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
Daniah Blation Crowned Homecoming Queen; Read about the 2023 Homecoming Court
Senior Daniah Blation was crowned Sapulpa’s 2022 Football Homecoming Court, prior to the game against the Memorial Chargers. Daniah Blation is the daughter of Remisha Ingram and Andre Miles. Daniah is a member of the Sapulpa High School National Honor Society where she volunteered for the Red Cross and donated blood. Daniah plays softball for Sapulpa high school, and she is also on a traveling Softball team. She has been named All-District Utility Player and received the Core Value of Self Control award. Daniah has been named as one of the Top 100 Athletes in Sapulpa for Vype Magazine. Daniah is a member of Faith Church where she volunteers in the baby room and helps with Halloween setup. After high school, Daniah plans to become an RN and then go back to school to become a labor and delivery nurse. She would also like to travel.
Former Oklahoma State University President James Halligan passes at age 86
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Former Oklahoma State University President James E. Halligan, 86, died early this morning, according to reports from the school. Halligan served at the school from 1994 until 2003. Current OSU President Kayse Shrum said the following about his passing:. I was deeply saddened this morning...
Admiral Twin Drive-In announces final weekend of 2022 season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In has announced its final weekend for the 2022 season will be Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. This season was the drive-in's 76th anniversary. "What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of the 2022 season were our...
Oklahoma celebrates production of Tulsa King ahead of November premiere
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Paramount+ has wrapped season one of "Tulsa King" in Oklahoma ahead of its November premiere. The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) announced on Tuesday that Paramount+ wrapped the principal photography for season one of "Tulsa King." "Tulsa King" is the largest, scripted television series...
Tulsa police searching for missing man with medical needs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a 75-year-old missing man with medical and memory issues. Jack Churchwell was last seen leaving the area near 41st and Mingo on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. driving a silver 2009 Nissan Rogue and heading to Owasso. Churchwell is...
TU prepares for homecoming game against SMU, Plain White T's to perform at tailgate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa has announced its homecoming game against Southern Methodist University will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on October 29 at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at TulsaHurricane.com, by calling 918-631-4688, or at the Donald W. Reynolds Center Athletic Ticket...
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
JJ's Gourmet Burger, legendary Tulsa restaurant, closes after 53 years
The longtime restaurant posted about the closure on the Facebook page Monday night, the property has been on the market for several years.
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Tulsa police sergeant put on restrictive duty after controversial comments during class
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During a recent Citizen Police Academy class, a Tulsa Police Department supervisor and sergeant said some things that were recorded by an anonymous individual. A NewsChannel 8 employee who was in attendance at the class confirmed the one making the statements was Sgt. Mike Griffin.
The Judds The Final Tour coming to Tulsa in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Judds the Final Tour will be coming to the BOK Center in February. Wynonna Judd announced the expansion of dates for her farewell to include a stop in Tulsa on February 2, 2023. Judd said in a Facebook post that the tour "[has] been...
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Norman police: Threat against Norman North High School not credible
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Charges are pending against people who made threats against Norman North High School, the Norman Police Department announced on Tuesday. Police said they received information during a school assembly at Norman North High School on Friday about a possible threat of violence on the campus.
Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church
TULSA, Okla. — A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church 4 times in 10 days and 3 out of the last 5 nights, breaking more than they took but causing thousands of dollars of damages. Rick McVeigh is the pastor of...
Tulsa brewery hosts Bike Night to promote suicide awareness, prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday night, Cabin Boys Brewery hosted an event to promote suicide awareness and prevention. For every pint poured during their "Bike Night," a dollar will be donated to Team Suicide Prevention to promote mental health awareness. Customers brought their bikes in for a free...
Student safety a concern after medical emergency at high school football game
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Safety at a high school sporting event. It's a new concern some Oklahomans have after a scary incident in Putnam City. The Putnam City-Putnam City North football game was delayed Friday, October 21 after a band student had a medical emergency. An Oklahoma bill called...
