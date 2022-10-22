ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN


Covington Leader

Undefeated Haywood breaks Covington’s seven-game winning streak

It took a third-ranked, undefeated, Class 4A Haywood squad to put an end to the Covington Chargers’ seven-game winning streak. Though Covington played Haywood evenly in the second half, a big first half was too much to overcome. The Tomcats moved to 9-0 with a 34-17 win over the Chargers, who had not lost since the season opener, Friday night in Covington.
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Tigers’ Davis named to preseason watch list

MEMPHIS – More accolades for one of Penny Hardaway’s newest Tigers. Former SMU star and reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis was one of 20 named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy award, which annually goes to the top point guard in the country. Sunday, Davis led all scorers with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis defeats Christian Brothers in exhibition opener, but Hardaway not happy with team’s effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teams from the 901 got their college basketball seasons underway at FedExForum on Sunday afternoon, as Memphis defeated Division II Christian Brothers 69-60. Kendric Davis, the SMU transfer and defending American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, had a great debut in a Tiger uniform. Davis put up 22 points on 5-12 shooting and had 6 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Ellie Puentes finds new college home at UT Martin

More than 100 students have attended college because of Bill and Carol Latimer’s financial support. When the Union City couple saw a news story earlier this year that Ellie Puentes had to leave her New York college in April because of health issues linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, they wanted to change another life.
UNION CITY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
JACKSON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River

John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee

Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
TENNESSEE STATE

