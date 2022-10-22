Read full article on original website
Covington Leader
Undefeated Haywood breaks Covington’s seven-game winning streak
It took a third-ranked, undefeated, Class 4A Haywood squad to put an end to the Covington Chargers’ seven-game winning streak. Though Covington played Haywood evenly in the second half, a big first half was too much to overcome. The Tomcats moved to 9-0 with a 34-17 win over the Chargers, who had not lost since the season opener, Friday night in Covington.
Tigers’ Davis named to preseason watch list
MEMPHIS – More accolades for one of Penny Hardaway’s newest Tigers. Former SMU star and reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis was one of 20 named to the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy award, which annually goes to the top point guard in the country. Sunday, Davis led all scorers with […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis defeats Christian Brothers in exhibition opener, but Hardaway not happy with team’s effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teams from the 901 got their college basketball seasons underway at FedExForum on Sunday afternoon, as Memphis defeated Division II Christian Brothers 69-60. Kendric Davis, the SMU transfer and defending American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, had a great debut in a Tiger uniform. Davis put up 22 points on 5-12 shooting and had 6 assists.
zagsblog.com
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson visits Memphis: ‘They love him and they want him to come’
Ty-Laur Johnson, the 6-foot Class of 2023 point guard from the NY Rens and Our Savior Lutheran High School, took a weekend official visit to Memphis with his father. “It was good and they love him and they want him to come,” said Ty-Laur’s father, Raumel. “He would be the point guard. They just love him, man.”
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
thunderboltradio.com
Ellie Puentes finds new college home at UT Martin
More than 100 students have attended college because of Bill and Carol Latimer’s financial support. When the Union City couple saw a news story earlier this year that Ellie Puentes had to leave her New York college in April because of health issues linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, they wanted to change another life.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
WBBJ
Festival being held to help West Tennessee’s homeless
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual local festival is being held for the homeless community. Krewfest is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 29. This will be Krewfest’s third event. There will be many activities for adults and children. It will include trick or treating, a costume contest, food, games, and much more.
West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River
John Dodson’s corn, cotton and soybean fields lie fewer than 10 miles from the Mississippi River, the key transportation artery for west Tennessee grain farmers. But they might as well be a thousand. Historically low water levels on the river are coming at the worst possible time for him. It’s peak harvest season, but he can’t […] The post West Tennessee farmers struggle to get crops to market as drought drains Mississippi River appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Seven-car crash leaves parts of HWY 385 blocked
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers currently have parts of Highway 385 blocked due to a crash in Collierville. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 385 near Highway 72. Seven cars were involved. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update this page when more information is available.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Sheriff soon to announce final decision for Mayor race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor’s race could get a bit more crowded next week. A spokesperson for Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says the Sheriff plans to announce his final decision on whether or not he’s entering the race. We reached out to Bonner’s camp for confirmation...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
radionwtn.com
Over 100 Acres Consumed By Carroll County Wild Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A large wind-driven fire consumed over 100 acres of fields and woods Sunday in Carroll County. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to the scene at 1720 Macedonia Rd. to find the fields on fire and several structures threatened. Providing mutual aid was the Tennessee Department of Forestry, Macedonia Fire Department, Hico Fire Department and Huntingdon Fire Departments. (McKenzie Fire & Rescue photo).
actionnews5.com
Jackson, Memphis mayors send letter to TDOT about poor road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple of West Tennessee mayors are making a push to improve state-maintained roads. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the letter, the two say data shows state-owned roads in West Tennessee are...
WBBJ
THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
