Taylor Hall, Linus Ullmark lead Boston Bruins to 3-1 win over Dallas Stars

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
How to watch the Bruins vs. Stars for free on TV Tuesday night

The red-hot Boston Bruins welcome old friend Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars to town on Tuesday night. The B’s are 5-1 -- including a perfect 4-0 at home -- to start the season while the Stars come it at 4-1-1. Puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, which can be streamed for free on fuboTV. fubo offers new users a free 7-day trial (click here for details). Fans outside the Boston market can stream the game on ESPN+, which starts at just $9.99/month.
